Eight HighTower Advisors Named to Forbes' 2019 Ranking of Top Wealth Advisors

CHICAGO, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HighTower advisors earned eight spots on Forbes' 2019 America's Top Wealth Advisors list, an annual ranking of the top financial advisors in the United States. The HighTower advisors honored this year are:

Jeff Leventhal of HighTower Bethesda in Bethesda, Md.

Jeffrey Grinspoon of VWG Wealth Management in Vienna, Va.

Richard Saperstein of Treasury Partners in New York, N.Y.

David Bahnsen of The Bahnsen Group in Newport Beach, Calif.

Ronald Weiner of RDM Financial Group in Westport, Conn.

Matthew Dillig of The Dillig Bowen Group in Chicago, Ill.

Henry (Moss) Crosby of HighTower Twickenham in Huntsville, Ala.

Pamela Rosenau of The Rosenau Group in Aspen, Colo.

"HighTower is committed to supporting our advisors with business acceleration, advisor success and operational support services, so we are incredibly affirmed to see so many of our advisors included on this list," said HighTower CEO Bob Oros. "We are proud of the accomplished financial professionals honored by Forbes this year and look forward to helping their practices further scale over the coming years."

The Forbes' 2019 America's Top Wealth Advisors List includes 250 advisors across the nation who collectively manage $910 billion in client assets. Advisors who made the list were nominated by their respective firms, and then ranked based on an algorithm developed by SHOOK Research. SHOOK's rankings are based on several qualitative and quantitative factors, including personal interviews, industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced and assets under management. For the full list, visit https://www.forbes.com/top-wealth-advisors/#47ab61171a14.

In 2019, HighTower advisors also appeared on Forbes' lists of Best-in-State Next-Gen Advisors, Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and Top Women Advisors; Barron's Top 100 Financial Advisors, Top 1200 Advisors by State and Top 100 Women Advisors; the Financial Times' Top 300 RIAs; and InvestmentNews' Icons & Innovators list.

About HighTower

HighTower is a national wealth management firm that provides growth capital and front- to back-end support services to independent-minded financial advisory businesses. Operating as a Registered Investment Advisor, HighTower provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices. Corporate services include 401(k) consulting and corporate cash management. Visit www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Media Contact:

Patty Buchanan

JConnelly

973-567-9415

pbuchanan@jconnelly.com

SOURCE HighTower

