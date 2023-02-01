Eight Keller/Anderle Lawyers named to Super Lawyers - SoCal

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller/Anderle LLP (K/A) is pleased to announce the selection of Jennifer Keller, Kay Anderle, Reuben Camper Cahn, Chase Scolnick, Shaun Hoting, Nahal Kazemi, Greg Sergi and Anand Sambhwani to the 2023 edition of "Southern California Super Lawyers."

K/A is among the premier boutique trial firms in California. The selection of eight K/A attorneys (out of the firm's total of thirteen), exemplifies the caliber of K/A expertise brought to every matter handled by the firm, including Commercial Litigation, Intellectual Property, Securities, Real Estate Litigation, Legal Malpractice, Antitrust, Insurance Recovery/Bad Faith, White Collar Criminal Defense, and Entertainment/Sports.

Jennifer Keller has been ranked either #1 or #2 attorney in Southern California by Super Lawyers for five consecutive years, from 2019 to 2023. She was selected for Business Litigation, Intellectual Property Litigation, Professional Liability, and White Collar Criminal Defense. Kay Anderle, managing partner, has been named to Business Litigation and White Collar Criminal Defense. With over two decades of experience and 100 cases to jury verdict, Ms. Anderle is among the region's leading trial attorneys. Reuben Camper Cahn, partner, selected to General Litigation, Insurance Coverage, Professional Liability, and White Collar Criminal Defense, has tried over 100 cases to jury verdict and has argued twice before the Supreme Court. Chase Scolnick, partner, named to Civil Litigation-Defense and White Collar Criminal Defense, specializes in complex civil and criminal litigation. He has tried as lead counsel approximately fifty federal jury trials.

Shaun Hoting, selected for Civil Litigation – Defense, E-Discovery and Intellectual Property Litigation, focuses his practice on litigation related to contract disputes, legal malpractice, patents, copyrights, trademarks, securities, and white collar defense. Nahal Kazemi, named to the Business Litigation category, combines a strong background in broad, high-stakes litigation with extensive experience as a diplomat. Greg Sergi, selected for Antitrust Litigation, Appellate, Business/Corporate, Civil Litigation, and Class Action/Mass Torts, is an experienced litigator whose clients have included companies in the aviation, entertainment, financial services, legal, online retail, pharmaceutical, and shipping industries. Anand Sambhwani, named for Business Litigation, Civil Litigation, Intellectual Property Litigation, and Securities Litigation, has a Commercial Litigation background with the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.

Contact: Kay Anderle

Managing Partner

Address: 18300 Von Karman Ave., Suite 930

Irvine, California 92612-1057

Ph. 949.476.8700

Fax 949.476.0900

[email protected]

www.kelleranderle.com

SOURCE Keller/Anderle LLP