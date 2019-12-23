Eight Law Firms Join Ally Law, a Global Legal Network, in 2019, Further Expanding the Organization's Client-Service Capabilities

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a global legal network that includes more than 70 member firms and nearly 3,000 lawyers worldwide, is pleased to announce that eight law firms joined the organization in 2019. The addition of these new member firms, all of which are among the most-respected providers of legal services in their jurisdictions, has further increased Ally Law's geographic reach as well as the scope and quality of services provided to clients.

They include:

Argentina: Richards, Cardinal, Tützer, Zabala, Zaefferer

Australia (New South Wales): Russell Kennedy

Bahrain: Al Jabal Consultancy W.L.L.

Denmark: TVC Law Firm

Hungary: KCG Partners

Philippines: Zambrano Gruba Caganda & Advincula (ZGLaw)

United States (Nevada and Utah): Fabian VanCott

Uruguay: Lapique & Santeugini Abogados

Said Björn Welinder, president of Ally Law and a partner in Lund, Sweden-based law firm Lindmark Welinder, "We are proud that Ally Law continues to be ranked among the top global legal networks. This recognition is due in large part to the excellence of our member firms, all of which undergo a strict vetting process before an invitation to join Ally Law is extended. Our client service standards and ongoing review processes also help ensure that existing members provide responsive, quality counsel at all times."

Added Colin Cohen, senior partner in Hong Kong-based Boase Cohen & Collins and chair of Ally Law's Expansion Committee, "Our network growth has been targeted, deliberate and based on input from existing and potential clients. We identify markets where demand for legal services is reflected in strong economic growth — including in Africa, the Asia-Pacific region, Central Europe and South America — and use an effective referral process to source new members who share our commitment to the highest standards of service and accountability."

As testament to Ally Law's delivery of responsive, coordinated and cost-effective solutions worldwide, the network has earned Band 1 rankings in the 2019 editions of Chambers Global (Leading Law Firm Networks, Global-Wide) and Chambers Latin America (Global Law Firm Networks), and a Band 3 ranking in the 2020 edition of Chambers Asia-Pacific.

Ally Law, a Chambers and Partners Band 1 Global Law Firm Network, provides sophisticated legal services to major corporations. Our 70+ firms include more than 3,000 lawyers in 100 business centers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ally-law.com.

