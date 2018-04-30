Eight More Years! Scientific Games Will Continue To Bring Instant Game Entertainment To Kentucky Lottery Players

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") today announced that the Kentucky Lottery Corporation (the "Lottery) has extended the Company's instant games contract for eight years. Players in Kentucky will continue to enjoy the fun and entertainment of favorite games such as Bluegrass Blowout and Wild 8s, as well as innovative new products like Folding Money Doubler, oversized game Big Money, and multi-scene game Big Blue/Big Red 8s. As part of the contract extension, Scientific Games was also selected to incorporate its Cooperative Services Program (CSP) for full category management of instant games to the Kentucky Lottery and its network of nearly 3,000 retailers.

"We have strategically chosen to extend our instant games contract with Scientific Games due to their track record of providing quality games, support and strategic planning for our instant game portfolio," said Tom Delacenserie, President of the Kentucky Lottery Corporation. "The addition of the Cooperative Services Program allows us to build on the success of our instant games. Scientific Games' product solutions and advanced logistics will enhance our ability to plan, manage and distribute our instant games in the most efficient manner possible across our retailer network – and ultimately help us increase revenues for the Commonwealth of Kentucky."

Scientific Games' Cooperative Services Program is a full category management approach used by more than 20 lotteries worldwide to maximize retail sales performance. Services may include research, game planning and design, inside sales, state-of-the-art advanced logistics, instant game management systems, and marketing support. In the United States, instant game retail sales for lotteries currently using the Company's CSP outpace the industry by nearly 40 percent.

"We look forward to eight more years of growth for the Kentucky Lottery's instant products through our trusted relationship with the lottery's instant game and marketing teams," said John Schulz, Senior Vice President, Instant Products at Scientific Games. "Combining our 40 years of knowledge of instant products and lottery consumers with the Lottery's highly experienced team, it's a win-win that will get even better with the addition of our full category management Cooperative Services Program, which will include our SciTrak™ instant game management system."

The Kentucky Lottery is ranked among the Top 25 lotteries in the world for instant game per capita sales (La Fleur's 2018 World Almanac). Scientific Games, the world's leading supplier of lottery instant games, has supplied the Lottery's instant games for more than 25 years, and through the current contract for the last seven years.

With a total of nine instant game presses in five manufacturing facilities on four continents, Scientific Games provides games, technology and services to more than 150 lotteries globally.

