Eight Munley Law Attorneys Recognized by Super Lawyers

SCRANTON, Pa., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Munley Law is pleased to announce that 8 of its personal injury lawyers have been included in the 2026 edition of Pennsylvania Super Lawyers. Only 5% of attorneys in the United States are selected to Super Lawyers.

For the fourth year in a row, truck accident lawyer Marion Munley was selected for the Top 10 Super Lawyers in Pennsylvania for 2026. She was also named to the Top 100 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers and Top 50 Women Pennsylvania Super Lawyers lists.

Managing Partner Caroline Munley was selected to the Top 50 Women Pennsylvania Super Lawyers list for the first time. Partner Daniel W. Munley was named to the Top 100 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers list for the third consecutive year.

Also named as 2026 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers are:

J. Christopher Munley

Robert W. Munley, III

John M. Mulcahey

Melinda C. Ghilardi

Katie Nealon

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained high peer recognition and professional achievement. To be included in Super Lawyers, an attorney must be nominated by his/her peers or identified by the Super Lawyers research department; lawyers cannot nominate themselves or pay to be recognized on the list. Nominated attorneys are subjected to a thorough evaluation and selection process.

The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in law practice.

About Munley Law

Founded in 1959, Munley Law is a national leader in personal injury law. Their attorneys have been listed in Best Lawyers in America, Pennsylvania Super Lawyers, U.S. News, and World Report's Best Law Firms, and have earned Board Certification from the National Board of Trial Advocacy. Visit munley.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Wendy Lindars

Marketing Manager

(570) 983-3860

[email protected]

SOURCE Munley Law Personal Injury Attorneys