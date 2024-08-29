Eight NAPEO Members Named to Inc. Magazine's List of 5000 Fastest Growing Businesses

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) members have been named to Inc. magazine's list of the 5000 fastest-growing companies in the United States. In addition to announcing this year's Inc. 5000 list, the September issue of Inc. magazine also features a special section on PEOs.

Compiled annually, this prestigious 2024 Inc. 5000 recognizes the significant and continued revenue growth of:

AspenHR ( Walnut Creek, CA ).

). Engage PEO ( Hollywood, FL ).

). G&A Partners ( Houston, TX ).

). Lever1 ( Overland Park, KS ).

). Optimum Employer Solutions ( Santa Ana, CA ).

). Prestige PEO ( Melville, NY ).

). Regis HR Group ( Miami, FL ).

). Samuel Hale ( Folsom, CA ).

As professional employer organizations (PEOs), these successful businesses provide comprehensive HR solutions to small and mid-size businesses including payroll, benefits, tax administration and regulatory compliance assistance. PEOs, like those recognized by Inc., help hundreds of thousands of clients across the country reduce administrative work and focus on the core of their business, all while offering Fortune 500-level benefits to their workers.

"We're exceptionally proud of the accomplishments of our members on this year's prestigious Inc. 5000 list," said NAPEO President and CEO Casey Clark. "Their accomplishments are representative of the integral role our industry plays in support of American businesses who grow faster, retain employees longer and are more resilient because of their partnership with a PEO."

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million.

About NAPEO

The National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) is The Voice of the PEO Industry™. NAPEO's 220 PEO members provide payroll, benefits, workers' comp, regulatory compliance assistance, and other HR services to more than 200,000 small and mid-size businesses employing 4.5 million people. Our members account for more than 90 percent of the industry's $358 billion in revenue. An additional 216 companies that provide services to PEOs are associate members of NAPEO. For more information, please visit www.napeo.org.

