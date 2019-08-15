Eight Olshan Lawyers Selected to The Best Lawyers in America 2020

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP today announced that partners Steve Wolosky, Andrew B. Lustigman, Thomas D. Kearns, Eric L. Goldberg, Thomas J. Fleming, Stephen L. Ferszt, Dov B. Brandstatter, and of counsel Samuel P. Ross have been selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America© 2020.

Mr. Wolosky is a partner and co-chair of the Shareholder Activism practice and the Corporate/Securities Law practice, Mr. Lustigman is a partner and chair of the Advertising, Marketing & Promotions practice, Messrs. Kearns, Goldberg, Brandstatter and Ross are lawyers in the Real Estate Law practice, Mr. Fleming is a partner in the Litigation practice and Mr. Ferszt is chair of the Employee Benefits practice and a partner in the Tax & Personal Planning practice.

"We are pleased that once again our lawyers have been honored with this recognition for 2020," said co-administrative partner Steven R. Gursky. "This elite recognition continues to affirm the consistent outstanding work and client service on the part of our attorneys and the strong reputation well-earned by our firm's attorneys and practice groups."

Olshan has been consistently recognized as one of the premier mid-sized law firms in the country, including recognition by The Legal 500 US 2019 as an elite Tier 1 Leading Firm in M&A/ Corporate and Commercial: Shareholder Activism, individual recognition of five of the practice's lawyers, including two elite Tier 1 Leading lawyers, and recognition as a Leading Firm in Media, Technology and Telecoms: Advertising and Marketing – Transactional, along with individual recognition of three lawyers as Recommended; recognition by Chambers 2019 USA as having "Leading Lawyers" in Corporate/M&A: Shareholder Activism and as a leading law firm in Advertising: Transactional & Regulatory Nationwide; as a "Best Law Firm" by U.S. News-Best Lawyers® for Securities/Capital Markets, Real Estate, Advertising, Trusts & Estates and Employee Benefits; and the selection of 37 lawyers for Super Lawyers® 2018 New York Metro. The National Law Journal has honored Olshan twice as a top 20 midsize law firm in its "Midsize Hot List" and has included the firm in its "NLJ 500" list. Olshan's Shareholder Activism Practice has consistently received top rankings across the board in every league table and publication that covers shareholder activism including the Refinitiv Global Shareholder Activism Scorecard, Fact Set Shark Repellent League Table, Activist Insight Monthly and The Deal Activism League Table.

Best Lawyers® is based on an exhaustive peer-review survey on the legal abilities of other lawyers in their practice areas, and because lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed, inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor.

Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP, a law firm based in New York, represents major businesses and entrepreneurs in their most significant transactions, problems and opportunities. Olshan's clients range from public companies, hedge, venture capital, private equity and other investment funds to entrepreneurs and private companies worldwide. Clients choose Olshan for innovative strategies and sophisticated, game-changing advice in corporate, securities law, equity investment and shareholder activism, complex commercial, corporate and securities litigation, real estate, intellectual property, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, and advertising. Since its founding, Olshan has offered an alternative to the AmLaw 50 law firm business model with responsive, independent and client-focused legal counsel provided by the firm's senior lawyers.

