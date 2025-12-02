Eight Quarter Advisors Announces Acquisition of Innovative Mechanical & Design by Legence Corp.

DENVER, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight Quarter Advisors ("EQA"), is pleased to announce its role as the sell-side transaction advisor to Innovative Mechanical & Design, LLC ("IMD") in its acquisition by Blackstone-backed Legence Corp. (Nasdaq: LGN) ("Legence"), a national provider of MEP engineering, consulting, installation, and maintenance services for mission-critical systems. Serving some of the world's most technically demanding sectors, Legence counts over 60% of the Nasdaq-100 Index among its clientele.

Based in Northern Colorado, IMD has rapidly grown to become one of the preferred installation and service partners to the largest healthcare, pharmaceutical, higher education, semiconductor, and hyperscaler organizations operating in the region. "Legence gives us the resources to grow and the platform to compete at a national level while keeping in place what has made IMD an invaluable partner to our clients," said Josh Fair, founder and president of IMD.

The alignment with Legence establishes a strategic platform for expansion within the market and further strengthens IMD's service and maintenance offerings, fabrication capabilities, and its relationships among Fortune 100 companies. "IMD was being tested by its own success. 70% CAGR the last 4 years and clients needing more. The challenge of supporting that kind of trajectory is not to be taken lightly. Legence has the presence, culture, and competitive fire to meet that challenge," noted Matt Willimas, managing director at EQA.

"EQA understood our story and showed us the value of bringing that story to the market," further remarked Josh Fair. "They brought the right partners to the table and delivered an outcome that far exceeded our initial expectations."

About Eight Quarter Advisors

Eight Quarter Advisors (EQA), a Denver and Boston-based M&A advisory firm, provides transaction representation to exceptional lower middle-market companies that appeal to the institutional buyer markets, but often do not fit the client profile of traditional middle-market investment banks. The firm was founded to provide a level of knowledge, experience, and transaction sophistication that is rarely accessible to a market that stands to benefit from it most.

For more information about this acquisition or Eight Quarter Advisors visit EightQuarterAdvisors.com

Note: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to sell shares or securities.

SOURCE Eight Quarter Advisors