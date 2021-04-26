Eight Ray Agency to Launch Talent Management Service in June

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight Ray Talent Agency, formerly known as Eight Ray Agency proudly announces the start of their new talent enterprise beginning June 2021. The exciting move into talent management brings a new and exciting arm to the portfolio of the public relations agency.

Logo

Founded by Elton Qualls-Harris in 2017, Eight Ray Talent Agency will continue to encompass all the elements the boutique public relations agency is known for. Talent will have a full service public relations team that provide them with a wide variety of services from press release writing to brand placement and influencer marketing. Having a keen eye for what is fresh and upcoming in the realm of public relations and marketing, the agency also specializes in social media marketing. ERTA develops intelligent online strategies that give brands the visibility they deserve.

By adding talent management and an industry bootcamp into their diversified mix of services, Eight Ray Talent Agency will become a full service option for brands and talent looking to maximize exposure. Working hard for their clients and aiming to provide the best service possible, the agency is currently securing brand deals for their talent with major companies such as Pretty Little Thing, ThreadBeast, Nike, J Lab Audio, SHEIN and more.

June 2021 is an exciting time for Eight Ray Talent Agency as they will begin their search for a variety of new talent. Top talent will be selected and offered a 1 year exclusive contract. For more details check www.eightrayagency.com for updates.

Related Files

CEO Elton Qualls-Harris.jpg

Eight Ray Talent Agency CEO with Tyler Jacob.JPG

Related Images

eight-ray-agency.jpg

Eight Ray Agency

Logo

SOURCE Eight Ray Talent Agency