Eight Sleep Announces Strategic Investment to Revolutionize Sleep Fitness Movement

Eight Sleep is a sleep fitness company whose innovative technology regulates temperature and analyzes heart respiratory rates, movement, and sleep phases to monitor sleep quality. That data is sent to the company's app, which analyzes the information and then offers suggestions to improve a user's sleep fitness.

"Until now, achieving optimal sleep required a combination of devices, tools and technologies, most of which didn't deliver real results," said Matteo Franceschetti, co-founder and CEO of Eight Sleep. "At Eight Sleep we have built the only comprehensive, end-to-end solution to help customers achieve the best possible night's sleep. Today's announcement of an unmatched list of investors, most of whom began as organic users of our products, further authenticates Eight Sleep's technology in our quest to deliver personalized sleep optimization."

Sleep is one of the main factors impacting our health. At least 30% of Americans report being sleep deprived, even though we will spend up to a third of our lives asleep. The global sleep market will reach $585B by 2024, however, prior to Eight Sleep, no product was actively improving sleep or addressing the gap in this market. Mattresses provide comfort only; sleep pills reduce REM and deep sleep while increasing cancer risk; sleep trackers offer data but no solutions.

Eight Sleep has become the sleep brand of choice for leaders in business, pro sports and culture, and today's news validates Eight Sleep's category leadership as organic users have now converted into active investors.

"Eight Sleep has a unique and compelling vision for the future of sleep and the potential of rest. When I saw the potential in the technology, I jumped at the opportunity to invest!" said Rahul Vohra, founder and CEO of Superhuman.

"Eight Sleep is building one of the most important companies in consumer health today. They're helping people significantly improve the quality and duration of their sleep so they can achieve peak performance every day. I'm thrilled to be onboard as an investor," said Todd Goldberg, entrepreneur and investor.

Complete list of investors in the round include:

Aaron Eckbald, NHL player, Florida Panthers

Alex Rodriguez, retired MLB Athlete and entrepreneur

Ankur Nagpal, founder and CEO, Teachable

Anthony Pompliano, entrepreneur and investor

Atreides Management, Fund

Austen Allred, founder, Lambda School

Austin Rief, Founder and CEO, Morning Brew

Avlok Kohli, CEO, AngelList Venture

Babak Nivi, Co-founder, AngelList

Daniel Romero, Angel Investor

Daniel Sturridge, English professional football player

Eric Glyman, co-founder andCEO, Ramp

Eric Siu, founder and CEO, Clickflow

Fred Ehrsam, co-founder, Paradigm, Coinbase

Gaingels, Investment Syndicate

Geoffrey Woo, co-founder & Executive Chairman, HVMN

J.D. Martinez, MLB player, Boston Red Sox

James Murphy, co-founder, Proton Enterprises, and CEO, LMNT

Jason Zucker, NHL player, Pittsburgh Penguins

Jeff Mroz, Co-Founder, OWYN

Kal Vepuri, founder and CEO, Hero Health

Karim Atiyeh, co-founder and CTO, Ramp

Kevin Hart, actor and investor

Kris Bryant, MLB player, Chicago Cubs

Kyle Vogt, co-founder, President and CTO, Cruise Automation

Ludwig Pettersson, founder, Quill

Marcy Simon, founder and CEO, Agent of Change

Matthew Dellavadova, NBA player, Cleveland Cavaliers

Mike Annunziata, co-founder and CEO, Farther Farms

Morgan Brown, VP of Growth, Shopify

Moshe Lifschitz, founder & Managing Partner, Basement Fund

Naval Ravikant, founder, Angelist

Niv Dror, investor and Managing Partner, Shrug VC

Patrick O'Shaughnessy, Partner, O'Shaughnessy Asset Management

Rahul Vohra, Founder & CEO, Superhuman

Sahil Lavingia, Founder and CEO, Gumroad

Scott Belsky, founder, Behance and Chief Product Officer, Adobe

Sean Rose, angel investor, formerly Product Manager at Slack, Box

Sophia Amoruso, author and entrepreneur

Todd Goldberg, angel investor

Zack Martin, NFL player, Dallas Cowboys

EIGHT SLEEP TECHNOLOGY SOLUTION: THE POD PRO

The Pod Pro is the only technology system designed to help individuals achieve optimal sleep fitness. It combines dynamic temperature regulation, biometric tracking and sleep coaching to deliver a total solution for enhanced rest and recovery.

The Pod's most groundbreaking feature, dynamic temperature, includes AI that learns sleep habits and adjusts bed temperature automatically. The feature was built using data and knowledge accumulated over the years as an industry leader, including more than 43 million hours of tracked sleep and a body of circadian rhythm research.

The Pod's dynamic temperature can react to individual sleepers intelligently; however, the range can also be controlled manually by users, between 55° and 115°F.

Eight Sleep's proprietary AI-engine tracks sleep health, including sleep phases, heart rate, and respiratory rate. Several factors are used to calculate a personalized Sleep Fitness Score which serves as an indicator of sleep health and makes it easy to see progress over time. The AI analyzes each user's data to share insights and sleep tips, suggesting personalized programs and content to improve their sleep fitness, all of which are available in the Eight Sleep App. The Pod is available online at eightsleep.com and at select Costco warehouse locations nationwide. You can also try the Pod in person at the Eight Sleep Suites in the Hyde Hotel in Miami, FL.

About Eight Sleep

Eight Sleep is the world's first sleep fitness brand with a mission to fuel human potential through optimal sleep. Founded in 2014, Eight Sleep leverages thermoregulation, data, and technology to design products to restore individuals to their peak energy levels every morning. Eight Sleep was named one of Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies of 2018," and recognized two years in a row by TIME's Best Inventions of the Year. Eight Sleep has raised funds from leading investors including, Founders Fund, Khosla Ventures, Y Combinator, Craft Ventures, and 8VC. To learn more, visit eightsleep.com .

Media Contact

Jack Taylor PR

Ross Fenton

[email protected]

415-722-3489

SOURCE Eight Sleep