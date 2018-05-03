Eight Teenager Teams Build $1,000,000 Startup Companies

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Teenage entrepreneurs from 5 continents pitched their companies in front of venture capitalists and entrepreneurs at UCLA this past weekend. Eight of those teams won $50,000 of investments each at a $1,000,000 valuation, and will participate in the Founders Bootcamp accelerator program this summer. These teams were chosen from among over 1100 applicants from 26 countries.

Prior to this event, these winning teams had achieved the following with the guidance of UCLA mentors:

The teenage founders of Hero Inc., who produce smart jewelry that deters assault by alerting friends and police upon a voice-activated trigger, receive a $50,000 investment.

Past attendees had this to say about the student pitches:

exit, said, "Founders Bootcamp is the world's best entrepreneurship program, period. Its students' pitches are way above what I've seen at top universities and on par with the best Silicon Valley pitches." Nobel laureate Louis Ignarro said, "Founders Bootcamp is brilliant. I was struck by how far all of the students progressed in such a short period of time. All high schools should have a similar program for all students."

said, "Founders Bootcamp is brilliant. I was struck by how far all of the students progressed in such a short period of time. All high schools should have a similar program for all students." One of the student participants, Brandon Pourmorady , age 17, said "Founders Bootcamp showed me that youth is an asset, not a barrier. I'll no longer just learn about the world; I won't wait to change it."

About Founders Bootcamp: Founders Bootcamp is the world's first full scale startup accelerator for teenagers. It empowers teenagers to build startup companies from scratch, develop polished products, gain persuasive traction, and secure investor funding. Find out more at: www.foundersbootcamp.org

