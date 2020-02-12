Eight-Time Division World Boxing Champion Manny Pacquiao Signs With Paradigm Sports Management

Pacquiao exploded onto the world boxing scene when he defeated Edmund "Enting" Ignacio on January 22, 1995. Since then, Pacquiao has established himself as one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters in the sport, boasting a 62-7-2 professional record and becoming the only boxer in history to win twelve major world titles across eight different weight divisions. Pacquiao currently serves as a Senator in the Philippines, after being elected in 2016.

"I am proud to partner with Paradigm Sports Management and am excited for the opportunities that Audie Attar and PSM have to offer," says Pacquiao. "One thing I want everyone to remember is to always think positively. Never think negatively; that is the beginning of your downfall. Everything is possible."

Paradigm President and CEO Attar manages Irish MMA star Conor McGregor and was largely responsible for setting up what's become known as "the Biggest Fight in Combat Sports History," a professional boxing match between McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

Attar said, "I'm honored to have the opportunity not only to maximize Manny's boxing career but to help him continue to leave a legacy he is proud of through the lens of business and sport. My approach is to focus on each client and their goals always, and I look forward to fighting on his behalf."

Paradigm has set itself apart as full-service management that handles the careers of a global roster of elite combat sports athletes, including Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, Leon Edwards, and Cris Cyborg.

