Eight-Time GRAMMY® Winner Ziggy Marley Partners with the Oral Cancer Foundation

Reggae icon Ziggy Marley will release his seventh full-length solo studio album, Rebellion Rises, on May 18th through Tuff Gong Worldwide. Fully written, recorded and produced by Marley, this passionate and indelible new collection of music encourages people to stand together in activism through love.

Ziggy Marley has released many albums to much critical acclaim. His early immersion in music came at age ten when he sat in on recording sessions with his father, Bob Marley. As front man to Ziggy Marley & The Melody Makers, the group has released ten live and studio albums, three of which became GRAMMY-winners with such chart-topping hits as "Look Who's Dancing," "Tomorrow People," and "Tumbling Down." Then, in an effort to pursue his own creative endeavors, 2003 saw the launch of Ziggy's solo career with the release of Dragonfly (RCA Records). His second solo effort, Love Is My Religion (Tuff Gong Worldwide), won a GRAMMY in 2006 for Best Reggae Album, as did the subsequent release of Family Time (Tuff Gong Worldwide) in 2009 for Best Children's Album. 2011's Wild and Free was also nominated for Best Reggae Album, the same year in which Ziggy debuted his first-ever graphic novel, Marijuanaman. In addition to his music, Marley established the U.R.G.E. (Unlimited Resources Giving Enlightenment) organization to help children in poverty.

You can go directly to the auction item and start bidding at the following link: https://www.charitybuzz.com/catalog_items/meet-ziggy-marley-with-2-vip-tickets-to-his-rebellion-1527300

About the Oral Cancer Foundation

While the financial support for the many missions OCF engages in is important, our view of this amazing opportunity is focused elsewhere. The foundation represents a deadly disease that in the US too many people have not even heard of until it directly impacts their lives. That lack of visibility, that lack of the disease having a significant voice, has far reaching implications. The most obvious is that without national awareness, the knowledge of avoidable risk factors that might bring you to it does not exist. Further, absent a well-established national screening program, the early discovery of pre-cancers, and early stage disease does not currently take place often. This means poorer long-term outcomes, a much higher morbidity from the treatments patients must undergo to cope with an advanced stage disease, and a high 5-year death rate.

While OCF may be the largest of the oral cancer charities and within that group have the greatest reach, we still are small when compared to charities that represent larger incidence cancers whose names are household words. These large charities impact hundreds of thousands each year in the US alone, and take in tens, if not hundreds of millions of dollars a year in donations to advance their agendas and serve the populations they represent. We do not have those assets to work with, but we can develop strategic partners that help us in other ways. OCF's thoughts are on what this relationship means to that paradigm. We may be at a tipping point in the disease if we can raise the awareness of it. When people with this much visibility become associated with a problem, it cascades into CHANGE.

We hope all of you who read this, especially those who have had this disease touch their lives, will Share on FaceBook, Tweet, and post on Instagram about this relationship, the auctions, and spread the word; so that this opportunity of increased visibility for oral cancer, and a change from late to early discovery and diagnosis can be realized.

