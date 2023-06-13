Eight Top Human Capital Management Software Providers Will Streamline HR Initiatives This Year, SoftwareReviews Users Say

SoftwareReviews' latest Emotional Footprint highlights the top-rated human capital management (HCM) software solutions that users ranked best to streamline HR initiatives.

TORONTO, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has revealed its new 2023 Human Capital Management (HCM) Emotional Footprint Report, highlighting the top eight HCM solutions in the enterprise and midmarket spaces for the year.

HCM software adoption is crucial for organizations, especially as increased emphasis is placed on attracting, retaining, and engaging their employees. Combining various essential HR functions, including employee data storage, payroll management, recruitment processes, benefits administration, and more, HCM software enables organizations to optimize their human resources departments, enhance operational efficiency, and cultivate a more productive and satisfied workforce.

Through the implementation of an integrated HCM system, organizations can also efficiently manage their employees, simplify access to HR services, foster learning and development opportunities, and promote higher levels of employee engagement.

To support organizational leaders contemplating which HCM system best supports their talent retention strategy and and meets business needs, SoftwareReviews has identified the top providers in the human capital management space. The top providers are ranked based on insights from verified survey data collected from 2,021 end-user reviews and high scores on SoftwareReviews' Emotional Footprint.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2023 Enterprise Human Capital Management Software Champions are as follows:

The 2023 Midmarket Human Capital Management Software Champions are as follows:

  • BambooHR, 92 NF, ranked high for friendly negotiation.
  • Rippling, 92 NF, ranked high for being efficient.
  • Gusto, 90 NF, ranked high for performance enhancement.
  • Zenefits, 88 NF, ranked high for being reliable.

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. SoftwareReviews' reports are informed by data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

The full report is now accessible on the firm's website, which is updated in real time to reflect new reviews and ratings.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews empowers organizations with the best data, insights, and advice to improve the software buying and selling experience.

For buyers, SoftwareReviews' proven software selection methodologies, customer insights, and technology advisors help maximize success with technology decisions. For providers, the firm helps build more effective marketing, product, and sales processes with expert analysts, how-to research, customer-centric marketing content, and comprehensive analysis of the buyer landscape.

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class technology research and advisory firm.

