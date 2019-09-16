Eight X Announces New Locations, New Collections, and Business Expansion

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight X, the creator and provider of urban-inspired, fashion-forward menswear is sending shockwaves through the apparel industry with several announcements this week including plans for a new location, new products, and international expansion to take their brand global.

Since its inception, the clothing manufacturer has made a name for itself by offering high-end men's dress wear and fashion, boldly standing out by offering unique blends of fabric that provide stretch and comfort while maintaining their design integrity.

The company is thrilled to announce the move to a bigger warehouse that is located in Downtown Los Angeles in the heart of the Fashion District. The new space features a large showroom and a photo studio area, allowing the menswear manufacturer to meet the increased demand of their high-end clothing.

In addition to their new location, Eight X has announced the release of their new Fall/Winter 2019 collection much to the joy of their increasing customer base. Featuring printed jacquard dress shirts with flocking application and foil application, along with denim, polos, shorts, and swimwear, the extensive and new collection embodies all of the latest seasonal trends in menswear.

Eight X also announced that they will be expanding their activewear collection that remains true to the latest urban trends in menswear.

Business is indeed booming for the company. Motti Dahan, Co-Founder for Eight X states,

"With the addition and expansion of many new categories, our business has experienced exponential growth recently. In fact, we've doubled in size over the last few years alone. We are incredibly blessed by our loyal customers and very excited to see what the future has in store for our company."

Aside from local expansion, the company has set its eyes on international expansion with plans in the works for locations in Canada, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean Islands, the Dominican Republic, Latin America, and Australia.

Learn more about how Eight X is changing the face of modern menswear and view their products online at www.Eight-X.com .

About Eight X

Established in 2011, Eight X is dedicated to offering fine-crafted menswear made from the highest-quality fabrics and materials to ensure a complementary and slimming fit on every man. The company is redefining clothing for the modern man, blazing trails in the "urbansexual" clothing movement while quickly outpacing the menswear fashion industry. Eight X clothing is manufactured in Europe and available throughout the United States in major department stores and boutiques, as well as online.

Media Contact:

Torri Colbe'rt

222953@email4pr.com

213-992-3205 Ext. 2

SOURCE Eight X