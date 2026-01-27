MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightcap, a leading global derivatives broker, has announced a major move in the retail trading industry. Eightcap is the first CFD broker regulated in multiple jurisdictions to offer the TradeLocker platform. This partnership highlights Eightcap's commitment to delivering a whole new world of trading for various types of traders.

To celebrate the launch, new clients signing up for a TradeLocker account through Eightcap will receive an exclusive trading credit and rebate offer* via the official launch page.

Eightcap Becomes the First Major Broker to Launch TradeLocker for CFD Traders

"Eightcap's focus has always been to give traders choice and access to the tools they need to navigate the markets," said Michael Clifton-Jones, Group Chief Commercial Officer at Eightcap. "TradeLocker has built strong traction with traders, and now Eightcap is taking it further by being the first broker to integrate it into a regulated CFD environment. We are expanding our platform suite to support a diverse array of trading styles." "Our mission has always been to build a trading platform that truly meets the needs of today's traders," said Dom Bradley, CEO of TradeLocker. "Through our partnership with Eightcap, we're bringing TradeLocker's next-gen features to a wider community of CFD traders who are ready for something new: a platform that combines an intuitive interface with powerful tools for everyday trading."

The addition of TradeLocker complements Eightcap's existing platform suite, which already includes MetaTrader 4 and 5, and TradingView for charting and social traders. This ensures Eightcap clients can choose the platform that best fits their trading style, whether they value automation, charting depth, or advanced risk management.

TradeLocker Features & Benefits

Intuitive user interface: A streamlined design that eases onboarding for new traders and enhances usability for experienced ones.

A streamlined design that eases onboarding for new traders and enhances usability for experienced ones. Advanced charting by TradingView: Full access to world-class charting tools and technical indicators.

Full access to world-class charting tools and technical indicators. One-click & on-chart trading: Enabling rapid execution in volatile market conditions directly on the chart.

Enabling rapid execution in volatile market conditions directly on the chart. Advanced risk management: Including SL/TP calculator, risk calculator, and trailing stop loss.

Including SL/TP calculator, risk calculator, and trailing stop loss. Community-driven innovation: A platform that constantly evolves with your needs, where updates are prioritised based on direct feedback from the trading community.

A platform that constantly evolves with your needs, where updates are prioritised based on direct feedback from the trading community. Mobile, desktop & web trading: TradeLocker is available on all devices, with your layouts and settings always in sync.

Eightcap invites eligible traders to be among the first to experience TradeLocker with a regulated CFD broker.

Users can visit the official launch page to learn more and sign up for the exclusive promotion*

*This promotion is not available to clients in Australia, the UK, or Cyprus. Full terms and conditions apply.

About Eightcap

Eightcap is a global online trading company dedicated to delivering a user-centric trading experience and innovative solutions. With multiple trading platforms, a wide range of assets, and a focus on accessible information, Eightcap empowers traders across the world in navigating the markets.

About TradeLocker

TradeLocker is a next-generation trading platform designed for the modern trader. Built with a focus on speed, precision, and community feedback, TradeLocker integrates seamlessly with TradingView to offer advanced charting and a highly customisable interface. It is rapidly becoming the platform of choice for traders seeking a modern alternative to traditional trading software.

