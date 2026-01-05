Eightco ($ORBS) Announces Multi-Month Lock-Up Extension of Board, Management and 100% of PIPE Investors, Signaling Strong Conviction in Long-Term Strategy

Eightco holds over 10% of the current WLD supply in circulation

EASTON, Pa., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBS) today announced the multi-month lock-up extension of its PIPE investors, together with management and Board shares, demonstrating strong confidence in the company's long-term growth strategy and execution roadmap. This comes on the heels of the company's recent announcement that its Board of Directors approved a share buyback program for up to $125 million.

"When the Board, management team, and PIPE investors are all locked in, it tells us leadership is fully aligned behind the company's vision and confident in the roadmap ahead," said Dan Ives, Chairman of Eightco ($ORBS). "As we begin 2026, this kind of alignment sends an important signal to the market that insiders are focused on building durable value over time."

"Following the recently announced $125 million buyback, this lock-up sends a clear signal of confidence in Eightco's vision, growth strategy and roadmap and emphasizes that our leadership team is all-in on execution and long-term shareholder value," said Kevin O'Donnell, CEO of Eightco ($ORBS). "With upcoming announcements in the pipeline, we're excited to share additional updates in the coming weeks."

Through strategic investments and partnerships, including with Mythical Games, Coinbase and Kraken, in addition to its Worldcoin treasury, Eightco is driving the development of a universal framework for digital identity and authentication. Infinity by ORBS is leading the advancement of AI-resistant enterprise authentication and will continue to develop new approaches to meet the evolving identity and verification challenges that come with scaled AI adoption.

Eightco intends to launch an institutional investor-focused non-deal roadshow in January to actively engage with the investment community and showcase the company's differentiated technology platform.

ABOUT EIGHTCO HOLDINGS INC.

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBS) is building the authentication and trust layer for the post-AGI world. Its mission centers on strategic pillars including consumer authentication, enterprise authentication, and gaming authentication. Through its pioneering digital asset strategies, including the first-of-its-kind Worldcoin treasury, and partnerships with leading technology innovators, Eightco is establishing a universal foundation for digital identity and Proof of Human verification. Dan Ives serves as Chairman of Eightco, where he leads the company's mission to build the global authentication and trust layer in an AI world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking. Words such as "plans," "expects," "will," "anticipates," "continue," "expand," "advance," "develop" "believes," "guidance," "target," "may," "remain," "project," "outlook," "intend," "estimate," "could," "should," and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such terms. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: Eightco's ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq's continued listing requirements; unexpected costs, charges or expenses that reduce Eightco's capital resources; Eightco's inability to raise adequate capital to fund its business; Eightco's inability to innovate and attract users for Eightco's products; future legislation and rulemaking negatively impacting digital assets; and shifting public and governmental positions on digital asset mining activity. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Eightco's actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, see Eightco's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 15, 2025. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Eightco undertakes no duty to update this information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

