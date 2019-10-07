Eighteen Rosewood Hotels & Resorts' Properties Are Recognized By Condé Nast Traveler's 2019 Readers' Choice Awards

HONG KONG, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of its 32nd annual Readers' Choice Awards, recognizing eighteen properties within the prestigious Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® collection with top honors in each of their respective categories. 2019 marks a landmark year for Rosewood as it relates to the awards program, with three properties receiving first place honors and an additional six properties placing in the top five of their categories. Selected per the insights of the cultured Condé Nast Traveler community across the globe, who this year submitted a record-breaking number of responses rating their personal travel experiences, the awarded Rosewood properties include: The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (New York, NY); Rosewood CordeValle (San Martin, CA); Rosewood Sand Hill (Menlo Park, CA); Rosewood Miramar Beach (Montecito, CA); Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi (Santa Fe, NM); Rosewood Hotel Georgia (Vancouver, BC); Rosewood Mayakoba (Riviera Maya, Mexico); Las Ventanas al Paraiso, A Rosewood Resort (Los Cabos, Mexico); Rosewood San Miguel de Allende (San Miguel de Allende, Mexico); Rosewood Puebla (Puebla, Mexico); Rosewood Baha Mar (Nassau, The Bahamas); Rosewood Bermuda (Bermuda); Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco (Tuscany, Italy); Rosewood London (London, UK); Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel (Paris, France); Rosewood Beijing (Beijing, China); Rosewood Phnom Penh (Phnom Penh, Cambodia); and Rosewood Luang Prabang (Luang Prabang, Laos).

"Determined by the heart and soul of the industry – today's travelers – Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards reflect the best of the best, and it is humbling to have so many of our properties represented," said Radha Arora, president of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. "In the midst of our thoughtful expansion across the globe, our main priority at Rosewood remains in the providing of personalized service and exceptional experiences. This recognition by the sophisticated and forward-thinking Condé Nast Traveler community affirms our efforts, and we are proud to offer these 'affluential explorers' worldwide with the unique and meaningful travel opportunities that they are looking for."

Rosewood received three first-time first place honors including Rosewood San Miguel de Allende in the "Top Hotels in Mexico" category, Rosewood Luang Prabang in the "Top Hotels in Asia" category, and Rosewood London in the "Top Hotels in London" category. An additional six properties placed in the top five of their respective categories. Notably, Rosewood Miramar Beach, which opened in March 2019, ranked second in the "Top Resorts in Southern California" category, while Rosewood Phnom Penh also received a coveted second-place ranking in its category of the "Top Hotels in Asia." Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel and Las Ventanas al Paraiso, A Rosewood Resort each earned an increase in ranking as compared to 2018, placing fourth in the "Top Hotels in Paris" and "Top Resorts in Mexico" categories, respectively. Fifth place rankings include Rosewood Sand Hill in the category of "Top Hotels in Northern California" and Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco in the category of "Top Resorts in Europe." Equally as impressive, 2019 marks the eighth consecutive year that Rosewood Mayakoba and Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi have earned significant standings in their corresponding categories.

Over 600,000 readers submitted millions of ratings and tens of thousands of comments, sharing their recent travel experiences of the world's cities, islands, hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines and airports. The Rosewood properties' continued achievements in the consumer-driven awards program exemplify the brand's steadfast commitment to affording guests and locals alike with one-of-a-kind offerings and experiences.

The 2019 Readers' Choice Awards are published on the Condé Nast Traveler's website at www.CNTraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler US and UK print editions.

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® manages 28 one-of-a-kind luxury properties in 15 countries, with 19 new hotels under development. Each Rosewood hotel embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Hong Kong.

About Condé Nast Traveler

Condé Nast Traveler is the world's most distinguished travel title providing inspiration and advice for discerning travelers. Authoritative and influential, Condé Nast Traveler is a multi-platform, transatlantic brand. Publishing US and UK print editions under Editor-in-Chief Melinda Stevens, Condé Nast Traveler offers award-winning expertise in luxury travel from around the world. For more, visit www.cntraveler.com.

