Eightfold AI Announces Cultivate 2021, a Virtual Conference for HR and AI Leaders

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold AI , the provider of the Talent Intelligence Platform™, today launched Cultivate 2021 , an annual industry event on August 10-11, 2021, bringing together thought leaders, innovators and HR champions united in a mission to bring career opportunities for everyone in the world. This event will showcase how forward-thinking organizations are leveraging AI technology to take measurable action in hiring, upskilling, and promoting underrepresented groups, resulting in more opportunities that were previously unattainable for these communities.

Leading the keynote will be Maurice Jones, Chief Executive Officer of OneTen , a coalition of companies committed to hiring, upskilling, and advancing one million Black individuals into family-sustaining careers, and Ken Chenault, Chairman and Managing Director of the venture capital firm General Catalyst, former Chairman and CEO of American Express, and a co-founder of OneTen .

Cultivate 2021 features 30+ industry pioneers and business leaders from organizations such as Nationwide , Prudential , Dexcom , SAP , NetApp , and Chevron , selected because of their expertise in AI and HR practices, covering topics that include attracting and growing talent, becoming more diverse, and the governance of AI. Connect with change agents and gain fresh ideas on how AI can help organizations across every sector maximize the value of their workforce.

"The world of talent has changed, and everyone needs to be ready to change with it," said Ashutosh Garg, Co-Founder and CEO of Eightfold.ai. "Cultivate 2021 has been specifically designed to inform and empower business leaders who are ready to adapt their organization to the standards of modern business."

Eightfold AI customers, executives and industry analysts will deliver inspiring and informative presentations across the following talk tracks:

AI-Powered Future of Work

Reskilling and Upskilling for the Workforce

Career Pathing for Underrepresented Communities

Unlocking Potential in Public Sector

Attend an SHRM accredited workshop on OFCCP compliance, hosted by Craig Leen , former OFCCP Director

