Eightfold AI Announces Talent Intelligence Copilots, Bringing Generative AI to its Deep-Learning AI Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold AI , the leader in AI-powered talent intelligence, announced today it is integrating recent advances in generative AI large language models to create two role-specific Talent Intelligence Copilots. In addition, Eightfold's Talent Insights will reflect the changing skills and roles brought about by generative AI in the labor market. Already an acknowledged industry-leader for AI insights and capabilities, these new capabilities in the Eightfold Talent Intelligence Platform offer greater assistance for employees and recruiters, increasing both effectiveness and productivity.

Since its founding, Eightfold AI has used deep-learning AI to understand a job seeker's skills, potential, ability to learn new skills and adapt to new situations, as well as facilitate the placement of those candidates in roles that help them fulfill their career potential. The addition of generative AI with its state-of-the-art natural language capabilities further enhances that experience. This is especially timely as talent management becomes increasingly complex.

The new Talent Intelligence Copilots offer Eightfold AI customers superior text generation capabilities and stronger language understanding to assist with their activities at every stage of the talent management process.

Employee Copilot : Designed to help every employee better manage their career and complete talent development tasks. An employee can use this Copilot to assist in aggregating career insights, identifying career education opportunities, or discover career options available to them within the organization, using a conversational, prompt-based interface.

: Designed to help every employee better manage their career and complete talent development tasks. An employee can use this Copilot to assist in aggregating career insights, identifying career education opportunities, or discover career options available to them within the organization, using a conversational, prompt-based interface. Recruiter Copilot: Assists recruiters as they go through the talent acquisition journey. Recruiters can ask the Copilot to help with interview scheduling, send candidate reminders, generate a job description and consolidate insights from across the platform. Using natural language interaction, this can enhance recruiter productivity and ease day-to-day tasks.

The way work is getting done - from coding to content generation and many other roles - is rapidly changing with the impact of generative AI. According to estimates, 40% of all working hours can be impacted by generative AI large language models. This is because language tasks account for 62% of the total time employees work. Eightfold Talent Insights will provide a deep understanding of which roles are changing and use that to help enterprises better plan their workforce.

"We pioneered the use of AI to enhance talent management, bringing optimized, actionable talent insights and personalized experiences for users throughout every step of the journey," said Ashutosh Garg, CEO of Eightfold AI. "Now with the power of generative AI models, we are enhancing that experience while continuing to adhere to our principles of responsible AI. We are committed to developing AI responsibly and ethically through fairness, transparency, and privacy."

Supporting quotes:

"Our continued partnership with Eightfold AI has proven that AI is a powerful deep learning technology that significantly augments the leadership and talent development solutions we are building," said Krishnan Rajagopalan, President and CEO, Heidrick & Struggles. "Together, we are bringing new innovative, AI-driven solutions that empower faster, more insightful decision-making around leadership and talent development decisions to drive agile, future-focused leadership planning and better business outcomes. Incorporating generative AI will add additional benefits, making these offerings even stronger."

"Architecting an agile workforce is critical to the success of any business," said Mike Bertolino, Global Skills Foundry leader, Ernst & Young LLP. "We are continuously looking for future-proofed technologies and solutions that can empower our teams—and our clients—to be adaptable. Working with Eightfold AI is helping us achieve that. Incorporating the latest generative AI further improves an already leading platform."

Eightfold AI will unveil Employee Copilot and Recruiter Copilot at its annual talent summit Cultivate 2023 on May 9-10. Register to attend Cultivate 2023 conference here . Learn more about the Eightfold AI Talent Intelligence Platform here .

About Eightfold AI

Eightfold AI's market-leading Talent Intelligence Platform™ helps organizations retain top performers, upskill and reskill their workforce, recruit talent efficiently, and reach diversity goals. Eightfold's patented deep learning artificial intelligence platform is available in more than 155 countries and 24 languages, enabling cutting-edge enterprises to transform their talent into a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.eightfold.ai.

