Eightfold AI Co-CEO and Co-Founder Ashutosh Garg Receives IIT Delhi Distinguished Alumni Award

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold AI , the leader in AI-powered talent intelligence, today announced that Co-CEO and Co-founder Ashutosh Garg has been awarded the 2024 IIT Delhi Distinguished Alumni designation. Garg now joins the ranks of IIT's most notable alumni including renowned venture capitalist Vinod Khosla, Nutanix and Cohesity founder, Mohit Aron, Rubrik co-founder, Arvind Jain, and many of India's top leaders.

The Institute recognizes and celebrates its outstanding alumni who have made contributions and achievements in Science and Technology, Corporate Governance, and Public and Social Service. Eightfold AI, founded by Garg in 2016, is a leader in each of these areas, deploying artificial intelligence to transform hiring, upskilling and talent management for private and public sector organizations.

"The Institute instilled in me an appreciation for innovation that has now become a signature of Eightfold AI. It was at IIT Delhi that I was first introduced to machine learning. Three decades later, it's clear that this early exposure empowered me to become a leader in AI, and in particular the impact this technology can have on people and their careers. Today, we are committed to providing career pathing in the generative AI world to more than ten million people by 2030," said Ashutosh Garg, Co-CEO and Co-founder at Eightfold AI.

Ashutosh Garg is one of the world's foremost experts in artificial intelligence, having received 10000+ research citations, 50+ patents, 35+ peer reviewed research publications, and the outstanding PhD thesis award from UIUC for his PhD thesis in Machine Learning. In 2009, after his time managing Search and Personalization efforts at both Google and IBM Research, Ashu founded Bloomreach, a Visionary vendor on Gartner's magic quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms. In 2021, the US State Department recognized Garg as one of the ten immigrant founders who have created two unicorn organizations, a testament to his exceptional contributions to the tech industry and his impact on the global workforce.

In 2016, Garg founded Eightfold AI to apply his experience to a global problem – using artificial intelligence to help the world's talent find their most meaningful and fulfilling work. Since that time, the world of talent has evolved dramatically, driven by events such ranging from COVID to the 'great resignation' and now ChatGPT, each completely changing the workplace norms. Eightfold AI partners with the largest enterprises across the globe to help redefine the HR function as new technology, such as Generative AI, continues to emerge.

Under Garg's leadership, Eightfold AI helps companies and public sector organizations find and keep top talent, train employees and reach diversity goals. The company was last valued at $2.1 billion and is powered by an global data set of more than 1 billion career trajectories and over 1 million unique skills. Customers and case studies are detailed here .

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has proven itself not only as a preeminent education institution but also as a launching pad for future leaders and innovators. His award is in recognition of outstanding contributions and leadership which have brought glory to the Institute. Additional information and other distinguished alumni details can be found here .

Eightfold AI's market-leading Talent Intelligence Platform™ helps organizations retain top performers, upskill and reskill their workforce, recruit talent efficiently, and reach diversity goals. Eightfold's patented deep learning artificial intelligence platform is available in more than 155 countries and 24 languages, enabling cutting-edge enterprises to transform their talent into a competitive advantage.

