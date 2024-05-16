Eightfold AI Collaborates with Wipro to Transform Talent Management

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold AI , the leader in AI-powered talent intelligence, today announced a collaboration with Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, to optimize talent management and promote skills development.

Wipro will leverage Eightfold AI's Talent Intelligence Platform™ to proactively transform talent development and management. The platform will be used to create personalized career pathways and to provide ongoing upskilling and training opportunities for Wipro employees. It will also increase internal mobility by matching talent and skills to available projects, enabling better and faster allocation of talent.

Ashutosh Garg, Co-founder and Co-CEO, Eightfold AI, said, "AI is a foundational element in proactively hiring, nurturing and developing the right talent to meet client needs, and we are proud to work with Wipro to shine a light on this new way of doing business."

"We believe in ensuring that the right skills are deployed for the right projects, at the right time, at the right place," said Sanjeev Jain, Global Head of Business Operations, Wipro Limited. "Our collaboration with Eightfold AI, will help us drive internal mobility by smartly updating associate profiles and matching their skills with open demands. It will help us build bespoke learning pathways at scale and improve retention. All of which will help enhance our ability to serve our clients, while allowing our associates to realize their career ambitions."

Using Eightfold's Talent Intelligence Platform™, Wipro will consolidate the capabilities of its existing HR technology into one cohesive offering that can be leveraged globally. The platform will be deployed in full adherence to Wipro's Responsible AI framework that puts employees at the center of AI transformation.

To learn more about how Wipro and other leading organizations are leveraging Talent Intelligence for talent management, resource management, and talent acquisition, join the Eightfold team at the Cultivate 2024 conference .

About Eightfold AI

Eightfold AI's market-leading Talent Intelligence Platform™ helps organizations retain top performers, upskill and reskill their workforce, recruit talent efficiently, and reach diversity goals. Eightfold's patented deep learning artificial intelligence platform is available in more than 155 countries, across 24 languages, and 20+ verticals, enabling cutting-edge enterprises to transform their talent into a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.eightfold.ai .

SOURCE Eightfold AI