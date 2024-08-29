Eightfold AI Has Joined the World Economic Forum's Global Innovator Community, Leading the Way for Artificial Intelligence in the Talent Space

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold AI , the leader in AI-powered talent intelligence, today announced its invite-only acceptance of membership within the World Economic Forum's Innovator community, participating in the organization's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. As a member of the Forum's Innovator community, Eightfold AI will provide its unique insights and guidance to reinforce the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) as a strategic business imperative and drive global action to address systemic challenges.

"Eightfold AI and the World Economic Forum share a common vision on the positive impact and potential of artificial intelligence on modern business," said Chano Fernandez, Co-CEO of Eightfold AI. "Our goal is to share Eightfold's unprecedented experience, expertise and innovation through the Forum, and increase responsible adoption of this breakthrough technology."

Through this membership, Eightfold AI will help shape the Forum's agenda on critical global issues and share insights and connect with public and private sector leaders through the Forum's network of events and reports. Since 2016, Eightfold AI has pioneered the use of artificial intelligence to help private and public sector organizations retain top performers, upskill and reskill their workforce, attract and recruit talent efficiently, and reach diversity goals. Eightfold is proud to uphold critical compliance obligations and ethical principles to ensure the use of AI in HR reduces bias and existing structural discrimination and expands opportunity.

As the international organization for public-private cooperation, the World Economic Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. The Global Innovator community unites leading companies with innovative technologies across different sectors. These organizations coalesce around their strong mission orientation and proven global impact.

Verena Kuhn, Head of the Innovator Communities at the World Economic Forum, expressed enthusiasm about Eightfold AI's participation, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Eightfold AI to the World Economic Forum. We are looking forward to Eightfold's valuable contributions to the Forum's AI Governance Alliance and other AI AI-related initiatives."

About Eightfold AI

Eightfold AI's market-leading Talent Intelligence Platform™ helps organizations retain top performers, upskill and reskill their workforce, recruit talent efficiently, and reach diversity goals. Eightfold's patented deep learning artificial intelligence platform is available in more than 155 countries and 24 languages, enabling cutting-edge enterprises to transform their talent into a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.eightfold.ai.

About the World Economic Forum's Innovator Communities

The Innovator Communities area group of the world's most promising start-ups and scale-ups at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. Comprising three sub-communities –the Technology Pioneers, Global Innovators and Unicorns –the Innovator Communities accompany start-ups along their growth journey. The World Economic Forum provides the sub-communities with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency. Companies invited to join the Innovator Communities will engage with one or more of the Forum's centres, as relevant, to help define the global agenda on critical issues.

