Eightfold AI Welcomes Visionary Leaders Chano Fernandez and Michael C. Bush to its Board

Eightfold AI

11 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold AI, the leader in AI-powered talent intelligence, today announced the official addition of a new board member/Co-Chief Executive Officer, Chano Fernandez, and new board member Michael C. Bush. The rise of AI and its role in building a skills-based workforce has been a major factor in the global economic recovery, creating organizational growth for Eightfold customers and family-sustaining career paths for their employees. Now, with the addition of Chano and Michael to its existing leadership, Eightfold is poised to become one of the most impactful and innovative organizations in the world.

"As AI rewrites the rules of the talent space, the need for leaders who understand both technology and human needs is paramount," said Ashutosh Garg, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Eightfold. "Chano and Michael embody this ideal, and their presence strengthens our commitment to revolutionizing HR through intelligent, people-centric solutions."

Chano Fernandez brings over 20 years of global leadership and entrepreneurial experience to Eightfold. He previously led HR's transition into the cloud at Workday from 2014-23, most recently as Co-CEO. As Co-CEO of Eightfold AI, Chano Fernandez will transform HR once again, this time through the use of artificial intelligence.

"The Talent Intelligence category is where cutting-edge technology meets a deep commitment to human potential," said Chano Fernandez, Co-CEO of Eightfold. "Working alongside leaders like Michael, we will build progressive, empowered, and thriving workforces for every organization and individual around the globe."

Michael C. Bush has over 25 years of experience leading organizations through transformational growth, currently serving as the CEO of Great Place To Work (a UKG company). Throughout his career, he has demonstrated an implicit understanding of what makes businesses and employees thrive. Today, he brings this critical perspective to Eightfold, empowering the creation of exceptional workplaces where happiness and success flourish. Michael previously served as a member of the Board of Directors at Workday, Inc, and is scheduled to address the World Economic Forum at Davos in January of 2024.

Eightfold is poised to continue its rapid growth into 2024, recently working with global organizations such as Chevron, Vodafone, and public sector entities including the State of New York and the governments of Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. Learn more about how AI is shaping the world of HR here. Any organization or individual seeking to learn more about Eightfold AI is encouraged to review our site or attend any of our upcoming events.

About Eightfold AI

Eightfold AI's market-leading Talent Intelligence Platform™ helps organizations retain top performers, upskill and reskill their workforce, recruit talent efficiently, and reach diversity goals. Eightfold's patented deep learning artificial intelligence platform is available in more than 155 countries, across 24 languages, and 20+ verticals, enabling cutting-edge enterprises to transform their talent into a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.eightfold.ai.

SOURCE Eightfold AI

News Releases in Similar Topics

