Eightfold AI's Eightfold Job Intelligence Engine Provides Unprecedented Job Architecture Based on Skills and Capabilities of the Workforce

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold AI , the provider of the Talent Intelligence Platform™, today announced the availability of its Job Intelligence Engine. The Eightfold Job Intelligence Engine provides an AI-powered foundation for role definitions that dynamically self-learns, incorporating internal and external market data to optimize all talent decisions. As a result, HR leaders can attain complete visibility into the skills of their existing workforce, and understand the training and hiring needs required to keep pace with industry evolution.

Key outcomes from the utilization of a Job Intelligence Engine include:

Accelerating Time to Hire Reduce time to write job descriptions, define role requirements and transform hiring management alignment

Deploying Consistent Talent Quantity across the Company Establish a consistent standard for hiring, internal mobility, talent development and promotions for every role.

Providing Talent Continuity for every Role Proactive visibility into available Talent based on Role definition and succession management for every role.

Future-ready Workforce Constantly align roles with skills that are relevant for future needs, via automated and dynamic change management.



"Business leaders know all too well how difficult it is to make accurate talent decisions without fully understanding their current workforce and the ways in which it needs to evolve to be successful, both today and going forward," said Kamal Ahluwalia, President at Eightfold AI. "Only a Talent Intelligence Platform can provide this kind of transparency into the skills of your existing workforce as well as the global marketplace. Once again Eightfold AI has created a permanent solution to a decades-old problem."

"As technology disrupts jobs and business models, companies are in a scramble to fix their job architectures, define new roles, and recruit people based on skills," said Josh Bersin, Global Industry Analyst. "Offerings like the Eightfold Job Intelligence Engine can help companies easily identify job, role and skills gaps and quickly recruit in a highly strategic way."

Every CHRO requires a granular understanding of their current workforce's skills and capabilities to make informed talent decisions and create positive business outcomes. The Eightfold Job Intelligence Engine provides this level of insight while also enabling transparency in internal career opportunities, consistency in talent decisions across the organization, and a constantly evolving dataset based on global marketplace evolution.

Eightfold leverages an underlying global data set to fully understand the availability, maturity, relevance, learnability and evolution of skills within specific organizations and throughout the global market. The result is a more effective, valuable way of managing the complete Talent lifecycle.

Available in 15 languages, Eightfold AI uses artificial intelligence to provide organizations with:

A purpose-built Job Intelligence Engine, built on a single AI platform for all talent, that powers all talent decisions: upskilling, reskilling, hiring, staffing of contractors and attaining DE&I goals. Additionally, the Eightfold Job Intelligence Engine examines skill adjacency and context to determine future capability and needs as organizations grow.

Self-learning AI technology that evolves and grows with your business, employees and external talent markets.

Consistent, unbiased evaluation of individual capabilities and learnability against globally standardized job descriptions and requirements.

