Eightfold Appoints AI Expert Dr. Roy Wang as General Counsel

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold.ai, the creator of the first Talent Intelligence Platform, announced the expansion of its growing leadership team with the appointment of Dr. Roy Wang as the company's first General Counsel. Roy has spent his entire legal career advising technology companies on wide-ranging legal issues, from navigating complex issues in commercial transactions and litigation to expanding enterprise value through numerous mergers and acquisitions.

Roy is also a recognized AI expert. With a PhD degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he published more than a dozen peer-reviewed journal and conference papers on AI topics, his unique blend of experience makes him the ideal General Counsel for the company that is applying AI to the many challenges business and HR leaders face in finding, retaining and growing talent.

"In our search for the right General Counsel we wanted to find someone who is not only a legal expert, but who also understands the changing world where AI is at the center of everything, and that is exactly who we found in Dr. Roy Wang," said Ashutosh Garg, co-founder and CEO of Eightfold.ai. "Roy is probably the only lawyer in the world who brings deep AI understanding to the legal world because he has actually worked at building machine learning systems. There is no substitute for that kind of experiential learning."

"I am excited to join Eightfold.ai and help it scale and grow," said Roy. "What has been accomplished in a relatively short time is simply remarkable. I am passionate about the vision and mission of Eightfold.ai, as I personally have witnessed the frustration and challenges that organizations face in finding, hiring, and retaining the best talent. The problem affects everyone involved in the process, from the candidate to the employer. It deserves our attention and efforts. Eightfold's AI-based platform solution is a disruptive technology rarely seen in the marketplace and has the best potential to accomplish the goal of hiring the right person for the right job at the right time."

Prior to joining Eightfold.ai, Roy was Associate General Counsel at Marvell Technology Group Ltd., leading a team of legal professionals that advised clients on intellectual property rights, litigation risk clearance, standards activities, open source software, product security, licensing and other commercial contracts, and M&A. Prior to that, he was in private practice as a partner of Kirkland & Ellis LLP, representing high-tech clients including Fortune-100 companies in litigation, licensing, and counseling. Roy holds a JD degree from Berkeley Law at the University of California at Berkeley, and a PhD degree in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Roy joins a team that has more than doubled in size this year. In April, Eightfold.ai announce d its $28 million Series C funding led by IVP. More recently, Eightfold.ai announced the opening of its first office in Indi a .

Eightfold delivers the Talent Intelligence Platform, the most effective way for companies to identify promising candidates, reach diversity hiring goals, retain top performers, and engage talent. Eightfold's patented artificial intelligence–based platform empowers enterprises to turn talent management into a competitive advantage. Built by top engineers out of Facebook, Google and other leading technology companies, Eightfold is based in Mountain View, California.

