Eightfold Launches RPA Talent Connect

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold, the creator of the first Talent Intelligence Platform, today announced Eightfold RPA Talent Connect to integrate any existing talent management system with the Eightfold Talent Intelligence Platform. With this launch, Eightfold becomes the first provider of talent solutions not limited by the type of legacy systems used by its enterprise customers.

With this bi-directional integration, customers can maintain successful systems of record and workflows while gaining the advantages of Eightfold's Talent Intelligence Platform. Eightfold RPA Talent Connect integrates with Applicant Tracking Systems, Human Capital Management systems, and Learning Management Systems, among other key systems that contain valuable data points that can be unlocked by the Talent Intelligence Platform.

"In order to have the greatest impact for our customers, it's critically important to ensure the Eightfold Talent Intelligence Platform integrates seamlessly with all of the systems of record in the talent management lifecycle," said Varun Kacholia, CTO and Founder of Eightfold. "Eightfold RPA Talent Connect allows us to reduce the IT burden for our customers by leveraging the power of automation, accelerating our customers' ability to improve hiring, retention, and diversity."

Eightfold RPA Talent Connect works by automating the process of entering and extracting data as needed from an existing system. This capability can work in conjunction with an API and overcomes any limitations of the API. "It can be difficult for businesses to run critical processes dependent on APIs, which may not work for all of the data our customers need to access in real-time or may not adapt to software changes," Kacholia commented. "We want to enable talent professionals to work entirely within a single system, removing frustration created by the use of multiple point solutions."

Eightfold's RPA technology, already in use with multiple customers, is especially useful for integrating with homegrown systems and with systems that are no longer supported. This technology is also helpful for companies that use many different systems at the same time, enabling these companies to use Eightfold as a system of intelligence while retaining the existing systems of record.

About Eightfold

Eightfold delivers the Talent Intelligence Platform, the most effective way for companies to identify promising candidates, reach diversity hiring goals, retain top performers, and engage talent. Eightfold's patented artificial intelligence–based platform empowers enterprises to turn talent management into a competitive advantage. Built by top engineers out of Facebook, Google and other leading technology companies, Eightfold is based in Mountain View, California. Recently, Eightfold published its first book, What's Next for You: The Eightfold Path to Transforming the Way We Hire and Manage Talent .

