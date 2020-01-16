Eightfold.ai Appoints Celia Poon as Chief Financial Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold.ai, the inventor of the Talent Intelligence Platform™, the first AI-powered solution for enterprise talent needs, today announced the appointment of Celia Poon as Chief Financial Officer. A seasoned finance executive with experience in both public and private fast-growing companies in Silicon Valley, Poon joins Eightfold.ai following a year in which the company opened two new international offices, reached over $55 million in total funding, and experienced explosive growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Celia Poon to our growing executive team," said Ashutosh Garg, Co-Founder and CEO of Eightfold.ai. "Having worked at both public and private technology companies, Celia has a strong track record in strategic and financial planning, scaling and taking public high growth companies. These skill sets are critical during this time of tremendous expansion for the company," continued Garg.

Poon brings broad finance leadership experience to Eightfold.ai, having served as Chief Financial Officer at both Wag Labs, Inc. and Highfive. Prior to her roles as CFO, Poon served as VP of Finance at Twitter for four years, as well as VP of Corporate Finance at Zynga and VP of Corporate Finance and Treasury at Yahoo. Poon graduated with an economics degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, and holds a master of business administration degree from the Walter A. Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.

Poon will lead all financial operations at Eightfold.ai, with a focus on building out financial functions so that the company can grow and scale.

"I truly believe in Eightfold.ai's vision to provide the right career path for everyone, and I couldn't be more excited to join such a great team and a company with such strong momentum," said Poon. "Eightfold.ai has a holistic and unparalleled approach to using AI to shape the way companies recruit, manage and retain diverse talent. I look forward to helping grow the reach of Eightfold.ai and its impact on enterprises across the world."

Poon joins Eightfold.ai at a time of rapid expansion—the company has seen a 400 percent growth in employees in 2019 and welcomed more than 100 customers located on four continents. Eightfold.ai is used in 25 countries and 13 languages around the world and its global footprint includes new offices in London and New York, as well as an artificial intelligence research and innovation hub in India.

"Eightfold.ai is laying the foundation to provide the right career path to everyone in the world," said Kamal Ahluwalia, President of Eightfold.ai. "The global growth we witnessed in 2019 is a sign of the urgency CHROs have in transforming their talent strategy with Eightfold.ai's AI-powered Talent Intelligence Platform. Celia's addition to our leadership team will accelerate our ability to meet this growing international demand."

The impact Eightfold.ai has delivered to its customers so far include:

60 percent more qualified applicants leading to 20 percent more hires with the Eightfold-powered personalized career site, increasing the effectiveness of the career site, the most cost-effective way for any brand to attract top talent.

47 percent more female applicants from the Eightfold-powered personalized career site, accelerating the imperative to build diverse teams.

19 percent increase in hiring of female candidates using Eightfold bias-prevention technology.

35 percent decrease in time-to-hire and 50 percent more requisitions managed per recruiter with Eightfold's AI-powered talent acquisition, increasing the velocity of hiring while reducing cost.

88 percent increase in employee referrals with Eightfold's AI-powered talent acquisition.

Using Eightfold's AI-powered talent matching, one-half of employees with specialized skills who were slated for workforce reduction instead could be offered appropriate jobs in other departments, representing an important new capability for employers to reduce layoffs during business transformations.

81 percent increase in internal hires with Eightfold's internal mobility solutions, showing evidence of a shift in the employee mindset from short-term jobs to long-term career planning.

About Eightfold.ai

Eightfold.ai delivers the Talent Intelligence Platform™, the most effective way for companies to identify promising candidates, reach diversity hiring goals, retain top performers, and engage talent. Eightfold.ai's patented artificial intelligence–based platform empowers enterprises to turn talent management into a competitive advantage. Built by top engineers out of Facebook, Google and other leading technology companies, Eightfold.ai is based in Mountain View, California. Recently, Eightfold.ai published its first book, What's Next for You: The Eightfold Path to Transforming the Way We Hire and Manage Talent . For more information, visit www.eightfold.ai.

