Eighth Generation Beam Distiller Freddie Noe Releases Fifth Chapter Of Little Book® Whiskey Series - "The Invitation"

The name of this year's chapter is both a prompt to fans of American whiskey to expand their palettes, as well as a reflection on Noe's experience blending and innovating chapters of Little Book over the last five years. With a wide range of whiskey styles and ages in this year's release – including two highly unique, younger whiskies anchoring the blend – "The Invitation" showcases Noe's passion and deftness for elevating facets of each component within the final product, delivering complex, balanced and high-quality blended whiskies.

"Chapter 5 is my way of inviting whiskey drinkers into different aspects of the category, regardless of whether they've been along for the ride since Chapter 1 or are just tasting Little Book for the first time," Freddie Noe said. "'The Invitation' offers a chance for any curious drinker to expand their palette - whether they're a seasoned connoisseur or a newcomer to the category - due to the diverse liquids contained in the blend. Harmonizing such varied whiskies and ages was a delicate dance, but the effort was certainly worth it when you taste the final product."

Little Book Chapter 5 is a blend of four different straight whiskies, three of which were distilled under Freddie's watchful eye. Each was expertly blended to bring something unique to the final whiskey, making Little Book Chapter 5 greater than the sum of its individual parts:

A 2-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon distilled and barreled at a lower proof than normal creates a complexity not often experienced in a young whiskey. This prominent component delivers a sweet grain flavor and creamy mouthfeel to the fifth installment of the Little Book series that serves to balance the stronger oak flavors from older whiskies in the blend.

A 3-Year-Old Malted 100% Rye never before released from the Beam distillery shows the true depth and potential of American Whiskey. It brings smoky, peppery notes to the final blend not traditionally common in rye whiskey.

A 5-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon brings in hints of vanilla and corn sweetness on the nose and a smooth finish, balancing the flavors from the younger whiskies and the extra aged bourbon.

Finally, a 15-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon delivers heavier barrel flavors to the blend, adding a deep complexity and characteristics that can only be achieved through extended time spent aging in a Kentucky rackhouse.

"While younger whiskies – which make up the base of this blend – often carry certain preconceived notions, the 2-Year-Old Bourbon and 3-Year-Old 100% Malted Rye have strong characteristics because of the way they were crafted, and they play a purposeful role in providing complex flavor and balance to this year's Little Book release," Noe explained. "In the spirit of what the Little Book series is all about, I was excited to push the boundaries of what we typically expect from whiskey. I invite whiskey fans to do the same when they taste this year's blend."

Little Book® "The Invitation" was developed by Freddie Noe with the following characteristics:

Proof : 116.8

: 116.8 Tasting Notes: Little Book "The Invitation" features flavors of caramel and toasted bread with brown sugar undertones and a touch of sweetness.

Little Book "The Invitation" features flavors of caramel and toasted bread with brown sugar undertones and a touch of sweetness. Sipping Suggestions: Little Book "The Invitation" is best enjoyed neat or over ice.

"The Invitation" will be available nationwide in limited quantities beginning in August 2021 with a Suggested Retail Price of $124.99 for a 750mL bottle. Additionally, Little Book Chapter 5, as well as a very special, limited few cases of Little Book Chapter 1 "The Easy," will be the inaugural products featured in the James B. Beam Distilling Company's new direct-to-consumer quarterly membership program, called Barreled & Boxed. With a very limited number of memberships becoming available on August 25, Barreled & Boxed will offer fans of American whiskey the opportunity to purchase and receive coveted whiskies, specialty liquids and new-to-market innovations straight to their door, eliminating the need to hunt for hard-to-find bottlings such as Little Book. In its introductory launch phase, memberships will be limited to Kentucky and Washington D.C. only, and more information is available via www.beamdistilling.com/barreled-and-boxed .

For more information about Little Book® "The Invitation" and Freddie Noe's work as a Beam distiller, please visit: www.littlebookwhiskey.com or visit us on Instagram @littlebookwhiskey .

About Little Book®

Little Book® is the first-ever product release from Freddie Noe, Eighth Generation Beam Distiller, son of current Beam Master Distiller Fred Noe and grandson of legendary Beam Master Distiller Booker Noe. An annual, limited release series, Little Book features new and unique high-quality blends each year that bring to life Freddie's passion for blending and his curiosity for the limitless tastes that can be achieved through the blending process. Little Book is named as a nod to Freddie's childhood nickname, given to him by his family for the many qualities he shared with his granddad, Booker Noe.

About Beam Suntory Inc.

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden's and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com .

