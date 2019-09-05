Eighth Generation Beam Distiller Freddie Noe Releases Third Chapter Of Little Book™ Whiskey Series - "The Road Home"

Following high acclaim for the first two blended whiskies within the Little Book series – 2017's "The Easy" and 2018's "Noe Simple Task" – the third chapter delivers on Noe's passion for creating one-of-a-kind blends, while also honoring his storied family roots in Kentucky. Little Book Chapter 3: "The Road Home" features a blend of four super-premium Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskies, one from each brand of the original Small Batch Bourbon Collection created by his grandfather Booker Noe in the early 1990s. The result is a meticulously blended whiskey with depth of flavor and legacy.

"'The Road Home' is about going back to your roots - literally and figuratively," Noe said. "With the birth of my son this year I spent a lot more time at home, reflecting often on family and our legacy. I wanted to create something that honored the legacy and values passed down to me by my family. Whenever I drive down the road to the distillery, the same one my granddaddy Booker drove down, I'm reminded of his adventurous spirit, especially of his creation of the Small Batch Collection in a time when no one was drinking premium bourbon. I like to think he passed that same spirit along to me, which ultimately led me to blending."

Noe's inspiration is manifested in the composition of the final blend, which features uncut and unfiltered1 whiskies of the original Small Batch Bourbon Collection, including: 9-year-old Knob Creek® and Basil Hayden's® Bourbons, an 11-year-old Booker's® Bourbon and a 12-year-old Baker's® Bourbon. On the front of the palate, there's a complexity from the vanilla, wood and caramel notes signature to the Knob Creek and Booker's Bourbons, balanced out by the spiciness known to the Basil Hayden's Bourbon. The 12-year-old Baker's contributes a lingering, warm and sweet finish, layered with tones of oak.

"This particular blend carries a lot of sentimental value for me," Noe explained. "Each of the individual bourbons are special to me, just as they were to my granddad, and I really wanted to make sure they came through the final blend in a way that would make him proud. Every aspect of Chapter 3 had to be absolutely perfect - the vanilla notes, the finish, the aroma - so I meticulously tested each blend to get it to a place that represented the entire Small Batch Collection while creating something totally new that I think people are really going to love."

Little Book® "The Road Home" was developed by Freddie Noe with the following characteristics:

Blend Overview: 9-year-old Knob Creek® Bourbon 9-year-old Basil Hayden's ® Bourbon 11-year-old Booker's® Bourbon 12-year-old Baker's® Bourbon

Proof : 122.6

: 122.6 Tasting Notes: Little Book® "The Road Home" features the iconic flavors of the original Small Batch Collection – vanilla, caramel, spices – all in one when enjoying this new expression

Little Book® "The Road Home" features the iconic flavors of the original Small Batch Collection – vanilla, caramel, spices – all in one when enjoying this new expression Sipping Suggestions: Neat, over ice, or with a drop or two of water

Little Book® "The Road Home" will be available nationwide beginning in September 2019 in limited quantities with a Suggested Retail Price of $124.99 for a 750mL bottle.

For more information about Little Book® "The Road Home" and Freddie Noe's work as a Beam distiller, please visit: https://www.littlebookwhiskey.com/, or visit us on Instagram @littlebookwhiskey .

About Little Book®

Little Book® is the first-ever product release from Freddie Noe, Eighth Generation Beam Distiller, son of current Beam Master Distiller Fred Noe and grandson of legendary Beam Master Distiller Booker Noe. An annual, limited release series, Little Book features new and unique high-quality blends each year that bring to life Freddie's passion for blending and his curiosity for the limitless tastes that can be achieved through the blending process. Little Book is named as a nod to Freddie's childhood nickname, given to him by his family for the many qualities he shared with his granddad, Booker Noe.

About Beam Suntory Inc.

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden's and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and Midori liqueur.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

Little Book® Whiskey, 57.5% - 65.0% Alc./Vol. ©2019 James B. Beam Distilling Co., Clermont, KY.

1While we get every last ounce of charred oak flavor from our barrels, we make sure any actual pieces of barrel wood are left behind at the distillery.

SOURCE Beam Suntory Inc.

Related Links

https://www.beamsuntory.com

