Eightpoint CEO, Deniz Gezgin Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deniz Gezgin, Chief Executive Officer of Eightpoint, a global technology company that builds and scales consumer digital products across mobile, desktop, and digital media platforms, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Deniz Gezgin, Eightpoint CEO and Forbes Technology Council member.

Deniz Gezgin was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

As a member of the Council, Deniz Gezgin has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. He will also have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.

Finally, Deniz Gezgin will benefit from exclusive access to membership-branded marketing collateral, high-touch support from the Forbes Councils member concierge team, and complimentary membership in EXEC—the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program.

"I'm honored to join Forbes Technology Council and connect with leaders who are shaping the future of technology," said Deniz Gezgin. "Throughout my career, I've found that some of the best ideas come from exchanging perspectives with people who are solving complex problems in different ways. I look forward to sharing what we've learned at Eightpoint about building and scaling consumer technology, while also bringing new insights back to our teams as we continue to grow, innovate, and apply AI in meaningful ways."

SOURCE Eightpoint