Eightpoint Technologies Marks Eight Years in Cayman Enterprise City with Further Investment in Signal House

One of the first major companies to take space in CEC's flagship building is now working with the zone to modernise its offices as it plans for the long term

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightpoint Technologies Ltd. SEZC today reaffirmed its long-term commitment to the Cayman Islands, confirming a project now under way with Cayman Enterprise City (CEC) to further modernise its offices at Signal House.

Eightpoint Technologies has operated within Cayman Enterprise City since 2018 and was one of the first major companies to open an office at Signal House, CEC's 40,000-square-foot flagship building, which opened in 2024 as the central hub for the zone's community of more than 450 businesses. The current project will upgrade and reconfigure the company's space in the building and is being undertaken on the basis that Eightpoint Technologies intends to remain there for the long term.

The company runs its commercial business from George Town, and its leadership is resident on the island. Eightpoint Technologies is led by Thomas Redford, a citizen of the United Kingdom, who serves as President, and is overseen by a board whose members are mostly citizens of the United Kingdom and the United States.

"We came into the zone in 2018 and moved into Signal House as soon as it opened, so this is the second time we have built out space here," said Thomas Redford, President of Eightpoint Technologies Ltd. SEZC. "We are investing in these offices because Grand Cayman is where our people and leadership are based, and we are committed to being here for the long term. CEC has been a genuine partner in supporting that commitment, and the presence we have built here reflects it — Grand Cayman is where our business is run and where our team is building for the future."

Grand Cayman offers the company a stable, English-common-law jurisdiction, a mature professional services sector, strong international connectivity and a workforce drawn from around the world. Eightpoint Technologies works closely with its sister company, Eightpoint Interactive, Inc., which operates from Fort Myers, Florida. With a diverse team dispersed across the United States, Eightpoint Interactive's management team, based in Fort Myers, Florida, is composed entirely of U.S. citizens, and a majority of its board members are U.S. citizens.

"Eight years in Cayman Enterprise City is a real milestone," said Deniz Gezgin, Chief Executive Officer of Eightpoint Interactive, Inc. "Grand Cayman has grown into a genuine technology hub, and it is great to see Eightpoint Technologies continuing to invest there. Congratulations to Thomas Redford and the entire team."

"Eightpoint's continued investment in Cayman reflects exactly the kind of long-term commitment the CEC special economic zone was established to support. Over the past eight years, Eightpoint has built a substantive operational presence and grown alongside our vibrant and growing innovation ecosystem. Its further investment at Signal House is a strong endorsement of the CEC model and of Cayman as a place where global technology companies can operate with confidence, invest with certainty, and build for the future," said Charlie Kirkconnell, Chief Executive Officer of Cayman Enterprise City.

About Eightpoint Technologies Ltd. SEZC

Eightpoint Technologies Ltd. SEZC is a special economic zone company based at Signal House in George Town, Grand Cayman, where it has operated within Cayman Enterprise City since 2018. It builds and commercialises user-first digital products across desktop and mobile interfaces. Eightpoint Technologies is one of a group of sister companies, each a separate legal entity. Learn more at https://eightpoint.io

About Cayman Enterprise City

Cayman Enterprise City (CEC) is the Cayman Islands' exclusive knowledge- and technology-focused Special Economic Zone (SEZ), supporting international businesses that wish to establish a genuine physical presence in a tax-neutral environment. Uniquely built on a transparent regulatory and legislative framework and recognised by fDi Magazine as a global top 10 special economic zone, CEC is home to a vibrant community of close to 500 companies across diverse sectors including digital finance, emerging technology, Web3 and blockchain, media, maritime, aviation, commodities and derivatives trading, and the blue economy. For global ventures, CEC provides a clear path to Cayman: streamlined company setup, global mobility and relocation support, and ongoing access to government fee concessions that significantly reduce the cost of doing business.

SOURCE Eightpoint