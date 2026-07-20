Eightpoint's Wave Browser Earns SourceForge Summer 2026 Leader Award, Ranking Among the Top 5% of Reviewed Software Products

Independent recognition reflects exceptional customer reviews and reinforces Wave Browser's mission to combine everyday productivity with verified environmental impact.

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightpoint, a consumer technology company that builds products used by millions of people around the world, today announced that its product Wave Browser, an eco-friendly web browser that turns everyday browsing into ocean cleanup, has been recognized as a SourceForge Summer 2026 Leader in the Web Browsers and Eco-Friendly Web Browsers categories. Based on outstanding customer reviews, the recognition places Wave Browser among the top 5% of more than 100,000 software products listed on SourceForge, the world's largest B2B software review and comparison platform serving nearly 20 million in-market software buyers each month.

Three consecutive SourceForge Leader Awards reflect growing customer trust in Wave Browser. Post this Eightpoint's Wave Browser Declared a SourceForge Summer 2026 Leader in Eco Friendly Browsers

"It's my pleasure to award the Summer 2026 Leaders on SourceForge," said SourceForge President, Logan Abbott. "Wave Browser has been named a Leader this Summer in the Web Browsers and Eco-Friendly Web Browsers categories, and the large volume of outstanding user reviews they have received are proof of the best-in-class solution they provide to their customers. Congratulations and keep up the great work!"

"Awards are most meaningful when they reflect the experiences of real customers," said Deniz Gezgin, CEO of Eightpoint. "This recognition validates the work our team has put into building a browser that is fast, intuitive, and genuinely useful while creating measurable environmental impact through our partnership with 4ocean. We'll continue investing in the product based on customer feedback and delivering experiences that people choose to use every day."

Since its launch, Wave Browser has focused on combining productivity features with measurable environmental impact, enabling users to help fund the verified removal of plastic and marine debris through Eightpoint's partnership with 4ocean. Earning this recognition for the third consecutive time is a testament to the trust users place in Wave Browser and the team's relentless focus on innovation, product excellence, and delivering a best-in-class customer experience.

The company plans to continue expanding Wave Browser with new productivity features while advancing its mission of combining everyday browsing with measurable environmental impact.

SOURCE Eightpoint