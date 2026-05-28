Eightpoint's Weather Now Launches on Meta Quest, Bringing Weather Into Spatial Computing

Transforming real-time weather into an immersive spatial experience for the next generation of computing.

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightpoint today announced that Weather Now is officially available on the Meta Horizon Store, bringing an immersive weather experience to Meta Quest devices and expanding the company's presence across emerging spatial computing platforms. Weather Now transforms traditional weather forecasting into an interactive experience designed specifically for Meta Quest. Users can view real-time conditions, forecasts, radar, and severe weather alerts across all saved locations without leaving their immersive environment or reaching for their phones.

Eightpoint Brings Real-Time Weather Into VR With Launch of Weather Now on Meta Quest Post this Weather Now Available on Meta Quest

As one of the few weather apps currently available on Meta Quest, Weather Now aims to deliver one of the platform's most interactive and immersive weather experiences, making weather information more visual, accessible, and seamlessly integrated into everyday VR use. "The future of computing is becoming more immersive and more spatial," said Deniz Gezgin, CEO of Eightpoint. "With Weather Now for Meta Quest, we wanted to create a weather experience that feels native to that environment: fast, intuitive, and always within reach. This launch is another step in expanding Weather Now beyond traditional screens and into the next generation of connected experiences."

Designed for comfort and usability inside VR, Weather Now features a low-motion interface optimized for Meta Quest, crisp high-contrast visuals for readability, and quick-launch interactions that make checking the weather feel effortless whether users are seated, standing, or moving through their play space.

The launch also reflects Eightpoint's continued commitment to strengthening its relationship with Meta while expanding Weather Now across new devices, ecosystems, and form factors.

Weather Now for Meta Quest Features:

Real-time weather conditions including temperature, "feels like," humidity, wind, UV index, and air quality

Hourly forecasts for the next 24 hours

10-day forecasts with highs, lows, and precipitation chances

Animated weather radar with real-time storm tracking

Severe weather alerts for saved locations

Sunrise, sunset, and moon phase information

Unlimited worldwide saved locations

Support for both imperial and metric units

Built specifically for spatial computing, Weather Now allows users to place weather information directly into their Meta Quest environment, creating a persistent and immersive experience designed around how people increasingly interact with technology. Development for the Meta Quest experience is ongoing, with additional enhancements and updates already planned for future releases.

Weather Now is now available on the Meta Horizon Store.

For more information, visit:

https://weathernowquest.com/

About Eightpoint

Eightpoint is a digital product company that transforms bold ideas into impactful, scalable products. The company rapidly builds and evolves user-first experiences across desktop and mobile, solving real problems through thoughtful design and data-driven development.

Eightpoint's growing ecosystem includes products such as NOAA Live Weather Radar, a high-clarity weather app powered by official government sourced data; Easy Homescreen, an Android launcher designed to make smartphones simpler and more accessible; and Wave Browser, an eco-friendly web browser that turns everyday browsing into verified ocean cleanup impact.

Focused on quality, speed, and long-term value, Eightpoint builds digital products that integrate seamlessly into everyday life. Learn more at eightpoint.io.

SOURCE Eightpoint