Eightpoint's Wave Browser Wins the Spring 2026 Leader Award in Eco-Friendly Web Browsers from SourceForge

Wave Browser is proud to be a winner of the Leader award from SourceForge, the world's largest software reviews and comparison website.

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightpoint, a digital product company that transforms bold ideas into impactful, scalable products, announced today that Wave Browser, an eco-friendly web browser, has been awarded the Spring 2026 Leader Award by SourceForge. SourceForge is the world's largest B2B software review and comparison website with nearly 20 million in-market B2B software buyers per month. This award recognizes exceptional companies and products with a high volume of recent excellent user reviews that puts them in the top fifth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge.

Wave Browser Named SourceForge Spring 2026 Leader in the Web Browser category

"I'm very excited to announce the Spring 2026 Leaders on SourceForge," said SourceForge President, Logan Abbott. "Wave Browser has been recognized as a Leader this Spring in the Web Browsers and Eco-Friendly Web Browsers categories, and their outstanding user reviews are proof of the high-quality solution they provide to their customers. Congratulations and keep up the amazing work!"

To win the Spring 2026 Leader award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 5% of favorably reviewed products out of the 100,000 products on SourceForge, which demonstrates the utmost quality that Wave Browser delivers to customers.

"At Eightpoint, we're excited to accept Wave Browser's SourceForge Spring 2026 Leader Award. We do our best to provide a best-in-class product, and we're happy to see our users rewarding us with good reviews," said Eightpoint CEO, Deniz Gezgin. "We're honored to be valued by our customers and to be recognized by SourceForge"

Wave Browser combines modern web browsing features with verified ocean impact. Through its certified partnership with 4ocean, everyday browsing on Wave helps fund the removal of plastic and trash from our ocean, rivers, and coastlines across the globe.

This recognition reinforces Wave Browser's position within a growing category of users seeking tools that align performance with purpose, without requiring changes to how they browse the web.

About Eightpoint

Eightpoint is a digital product company that transforms bold ideas into impactful, scalable products. The company rapidly builds and evolves user-first experiences across desktop and mobile, solving real problems through thoughtful design and data-driven development.

Eightpoint's growing ecosystem includes products such as NOAA Live Weather Radar, a high-clarity weather app powered by official government sourced data; Easy Homescreen, an Android launcher designed to make smartphones simpler and more accessible; and Closr, a privacy-first family location sharing app.

Focused on quality, speed, and long-term value, Eightpoint builds digital products that integrate seamlessly into everyday life. Learn more at eightpoint.io.

About Wave Browser

Wave Browser is an eco-friendly browser designed for everyday use. Wave combines modern browsing functionality with verified ocean impact. Through its partnership with 4ocean, Wave Browser helps fund cleanup efforts that remove plastic and waste from ocean, rivers, and coastlines around the world, with transparent reporting and measurable results. Learn more at wavebrowser.co.

About SourceForge

SourceForge.net is the world's largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge features over 100,000 B2B software products across 4000 B2B software categories. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose.

SOURCE Eightpoint