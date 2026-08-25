EightState Studios Builds Its Bench: Elisa Richardson Joins as Chief Communications Officer and Chip Singh as Executive Creative Director

Adam Wexler adds two key executives as he builds EightState Studios, a new-age entertainment and content venture studio

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Same crew. New mission. Elisa Richardson and Chip Singh helped Adam Wexler build PrizePicks into the fastest-growing sports company in North America during a period that culminated in its multibillion-dollar acquisition by Allwyn. Now, Wexler is bringing them back together as the first two executive hires at EightState Studios, his new venture studio. Richardson joins as Chief Communications Officer, while Singh has been named Executive Creative Director. Both will serve on the company's executive leadership team and play central roles in shaping EightState Studios' strategy and growing portfolio.

"When I started building EightState Studios, there were two calls I knew I had to make," said Adam Wexler, Founder and President of EightState Studios and founder of PrizePicks. "Elisa and Chip were both instrumental in turning PrizePicks into the brand it became, Elisa shaping how we told our story through extraordinary growth and industry change, and Chip helping shape the positioning, strategy and identity that helped define the category. They know what it takes to build brands that resonate, and I couldn't imagine this next chapter without them."

Richardson brings more than 15 years of experience shaping the stories of high-profile companies and founders. At PrizePicks, she led communications through a period of rapid growth, regulatory change and the company's acquisition by Allwyn. She began her career at Brunswick Group, a leading global strategic advisory firm, where her clients included Facebook and Airbnb. She later led communications at VSCO during the app's rapid rise and growing cultural influence, followed by BetMGM during the earliest and most consequential years of state-by-state sports betting expansion. Richardson is also a frequent public speaker on communications, reputation and brand building.

Singh has spent nearly two decades building brands at the intersection of sports, culture and entertainment. At PrizePicks, he built the creative and brand teams from the ground up as Executive Creative Director, created the company's first platform, "Run Your Game," and led a full rebrand that helped establish PrizePicks as a category leader during its rise as the fastest-growing sports company in America. Previously, Singh developed national campaigns, product experiences and large-scale activations for brands including American Express and FanDuel. Most recently, he led Brand Creative at Chime, shaping integrated campaigns across advertising, social and partnerships and bringing the company to life alongside some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment.

Richardson and Singh helped concept, develop and execute EightState Studios' first original series, The Spell Off LIVE!, a celebrity-driven spelling competition show hosted and executive produced by DC Young Fly. The series airs on YouTube and TikTok LIVE with a cast spanning comedy, music, sports and digital culture, including BigXthaPlug, Bobbi Althoff, Chad Ochocinco Johnson, Charlotte Flair, and T.I. New episodes stream live every Tuesday and Wednesday on YouTube and TikTok LIVE.

As Chief Communications Officer, Richardson will lead communications, reputation and brand strategy across EightState Studios and its growing slate of ventures. As Executive Creative Director, Singh will oversee creative direction across the EightState Studios portfolio, including The Spell Off LIVE!.

About EightState Studios

EightState Studios is a new-age venture studio that creates, owns, and builds original content, brands, and IP at the intersection of entertainment, culture, and digital media. Built on the belief that the best entertainment creates emotional connection, EightState Studios brings together ideas and audiences in ways designed for how culture moves today.

SOURCE EightState Studios