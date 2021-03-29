Eighty Six Brand Breaks Down What a Delta-8 THC High Feels Like

Delta-8 THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is a minor cannabinoid that occurs naturally in cannabis plants. As an analogue of the traditional Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 produces a psychoactive high similar to its Delta-9 counterpart.

Comparing the Highs

If you were to describe the high traditional cannabis delivers it's INTENSE. And if you were to describe the Delta-8 THC high, it's MELLOW.

Two of the most well-known side effects of traditional cannabis are anxiety and paranoia. When it comes to the psychoactive experience Delta-, however, those appear to go away completely.

Delta-8 users find the high to be incredibly relaxing, often finding themselves clear-headed and able to take on tasks with ease. Other effects include a stimulated appetite - AKA, a not-as-intense, let-me-raid-the-fridge version of the munchies.

How Long Until I Feel It?

The onset time for Delta-8 to take effect can vary, depending on the delivery method you choose. Eighty Six Brand Vape Cartridges , for example, take effect within minutes; whereas their Delta-8 Gummies take significantly longer.

The method you're using, your tolerance, and other factors ultimately affect how long Delta-8 lasts for you. Vaping, for example, delivers an intense, but short-lived experience. Expect the high to last up to five hours, with its peak hitting you between 30 minutes and two and a half hours after dosing. Should you opt for eating it, the onset time is longer, but once the effects are felt, the high lasts up to ten to twelve hours!

Ready to Take the First Step?

While each individual experience may vary, this is the standard experience most people tend to have with Delta-8 THC. If you are ready to take the first step towards experiencing all that Delta-8 THC has to offer, consider giving Eighty Six Brand and their unique product collections a try. Save 20% off your first order with promo code: FIRSTTRY.

SOURCE Eighty Six Brand

Related Links

https://www.eightysixbrand.com

