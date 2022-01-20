EIG's EnergyPQA.com® Releases C-Suite Reporting to Help Achieve Corporate Sustainability Goals

C-Suite Reports' AI analytics grade facilities and determine circuits that are energy inefficient and need improvement. Tweet this

This system uses AI-based analytics to automatically grade facilities and identify the most energy wasteful facilities and circuits. C-Suite reporting saves significant engineering time and resources by pinpointing the specific circuits in enterprise facilities that are inefficient. By improving these circuits, sustainability targets can be easily met, and energy costs can be reduced. EnergyPQA® is a cloud-based energy management system that is readily available for most industrial and commercial applications.

