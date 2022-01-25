EIG's EnergyPQA.com® Releases C-Suite Reporting to Identify and Quantify Power Quality Events Within an Enterprise

EnergyPQA®'s Risk Mitigation report uses AI analytics to grade and rank circuits from the most to least dangerous Tweet this

EnergyPQA®'s Risk Mitigation report uses AI analytics to grade and rank circuits from the most to least dangerous. Analytics are based on voltage conditions, current conditions, and harmonics. Using EnergyPQA®'s Risk Mitigation tools, an energy manager can improve electrical reliability, increase safety, and optimize capital expenditure costs. The Risk Mitigation C-Suite report provides a summary report that highlights critical issues; a benchmark report that compares facilities and uncovers hidden issues; and a single facility performance report that enables corrective action by identifying problem circuits.