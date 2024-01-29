EILEAN THERAPEUTICS COMPLETES SINGLE DOSE STUDIES AND INITIATES MULTIPLE DOSING OF HEALTHY VOLUNTEERS WITH LOMONITINIB, A SELECTIVE PAN-FLT3/IRAK4 INHIBITOR

DOVER, Del., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eilean Therapeutics LLC, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing best-in-class and first-in-class small molecule inhibitors to target escape mutations in hematologic and solid malignancies, today announced the completion of a single ascending dose Phase 1 clinical study of lomonitinib and initiation of a multiple ascending dose Phase 1 program. Lomonitinib is a highly potent and selective pan-FLT3/ IRAK4 inhibitor that targets clinically relevant FLT3 mutations (ITD, TKD) including the gatekeeper mutation as well as putative escape pathways. The initial phase 1 program demonstrated excellent safety of lomonitinib with no reportable adverse events at exposures that resulted in robust target engagement.

"The completion of the single ascending dose study of lomonitinib represents an important milestone for Eilean Therapeutics, as we progress, on plan, with an accelerated development of lomonitinib," stated Iain Dukes, Chief Executive Officer of Eilean Therapeutics. "The outstanding safety profile at exposures expected to exert a therapeutic benefit should enable lomonitinib to safely target FLT3 mutated AML and provides opportunities for development in multiple therapeutic settings where IRAK4 plays a significant role."

About Lomonitinib

Lomonitinib is a highly potent and selective inhibitor of FLT3 ITD, TKD and other clinically relevant FLT3 mutations, as well as IRAK4. FLT3 mutations are the most frequently identified mutations in AML. There are two main mechanisms of resistance to FLT3 inhibitors: the FLT3-ITD-F691L mutation deemed the "gatekeeper" mutation that confers resistance to all currently approved FLT3 inhibitors and the activation of the IRAK4 escape pathway. Lomonitinib inhibits both resistance mechanisms.

About Eilean Therapeutics

Eilean Therapeutics LLC is a biopharmaceutical company co-founded by Orbimed, Torrey Pines Investment and Dr John C. Byrd, focused on the discovery and development of best-in-class and first-in-class small molecule inhibitors that target escape mutations in hematologic and solid cancers. The company is utilizing a proprietary hybrid AI platform (Expert Systems, Inc.), leveraging its key partners proprietary data, chem/bio tools, knowledge and expertise to choose highly valuable molecular mechanism of pathology, to rationally design, accelerate discovery and optimize development of best-in-class and first-in-class therapies. Eilean Therapeutics' goal is to utilize its capabilities and platform to become a leader in developing novel breakthrough medicines to maximize the clinical benefit when treating hematologic and solid malignancies. For more information visit www.eileanther.com

Media Contact:

Amy Burd

CSO

[email protected]

