EILEAN THERAPEUTICS DOSES FIRST PATIENT WITH ZE46-0134, A SELECTIVE FLT3wt-SPARING, PAN FLT3mut INHIBITOR

21 Aug, 2023, 08:30 ET

DOVER, Del., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eilean Therapeutics LLC, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing best-in-class and first-in-class small molecule inhibitors to target escape mutations in hematologic malignancies, today announced the initiation of human dosing in the Phase 1 clinical program of ZE46-0134, a highly potent and selective pan-FLT3 inhibitor that targets clinically relevant FLT3 mutations including the FLT3 gatekeeper mutation, while sparing the wild type form of the protein.

"The first in human dosing of ZE46-0134 represents an important milestone for Eilean Therapeutics, as we progress, on plan, with an accelerated development of ZE46-0134," stated Iain Dukes, Chief Executive Officer of Eilean Therapeutics. "The robust pre-clinical profile should enable ZE46-0134 to safely target escape mechanisms in FLT3 mutated AML and provides opportunities for development in multiple therapeutic settings."

About ZE46-0134
ZE46-0134 is a highly potent and selective inhibitor of FLT3 ITD, TKD and clinically relevant FLT3 mutations. FLT3 mutations are the most frequently identified mutations in AML. The FLT3-ITD-F691L mutation deemed the "gatekeeper" mutation confers resistance to all currently approved FLT3 inhibitors. 

About Eilean Therapeutics
Eilean Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company co-founded by OrbiMed, Torrey Pines Investment and Dr John C. Byrd, focused on the discovery and development of best-in-class and first-in-class small molecule inhibitors that target escape mutations in hematologic malignancies. The company is utilizing its proprietary hybrid AI platform, leveraging its key partners proprietary data, chem/bio tools, knowledge and expertise to choose highly valuable molecular mechanism of pathology, to rationally design, accelerate discovery and optimize development of best-in-class and first-in-class therapies. Eilean Therapeutics' goal is to utilize its capabilities and platform to become a leader in developing novel breakthrough medicines to maximize the clinical benefit when treating hematologic malignancies. For more information visit www.eileanther.com

Media Contact:
Amy Burd
CSO
[email protected] 

