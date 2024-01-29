EILEAN THERAPEUTICS INITIATES FIRST IN HUMAN TRIAL WITH EILETOCLAX, A SELECTIVE BCL2 INHIBITOR WITH LIMITED IMMUNE SUPPRESSION AND IMPROVED SAFETY COMPARED TO VENETOCLAX AND VENETOCLAX-LIKE MOLECULES

Eilean Therapeutics

29 Jan, 2024, 19:14 ET

DOVER, Del., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eilean Therapeutics LLC, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing best-in-class and first-in-class small molecule inhibitors to target escape mutations in hematologic and solid malignancies, today announced the clearance from the Human Research Ethics Committee in Australia to begin human dosing in the Phase 1 clinical program of eiletoclax, a highly potent and selective BCL2 inhibitor.

"The first in human dosing of eiletoclax in Australia represents another important milestone for Eilean Therapeutics, as we progress, with an accelerated development of our portfolio of best-in-class agents targeting hematological malignancies," stated Iain Dukes, Chief Executive Officer of Eilean Therapeutics. "The highly differentiated pre-clinical profile of eiletoclax emphasizes important advantages over venetoclax-like molecules in safety, tolerability and feasibility of outpatient treatment, enabling the molecule to safely target AML and CLL patients alone and in combination with other targeted therapies."

About Eiletoclax

Eiletoclax (ZE50-0134) has earlier reported best-in-class potency and selectivity against BCL2, a key pro-survival protein that is overexpressed in many cancers. This clinical candidate demonstrated equivalent in vivo anti-tumor efficacy as venetoclax in B cell and myeloid malignancy cell lines and in vivo models. Compared to venetoclax, eiletoclax exhibits significantly less suppression of non-malignant immune cell populations, a result that suggests superior selectivity and an improved safety profile.

About Eilean Therapeutics

Eilean Therapeutics LLC is a biopharmaceutical company co-founded by Orbimed, Torrey Pines Investment and Dr John C. Byrd, focused on the discovery and development of best-in-class and first-in-class small molecule inhibitors that target escape mutations in hematologic and solid cancers. The company is utilizing a proprietary hybrid AI platform (Expert Systems Inc.), leveraging its key partners proprietary data, chem-bio platforms, knowledge and expertise to choose highly valuable molecular mechanisms of pathology; to precisely design and accelerate the execution of discovery and development of best-in-class and first-in-class therapies. Eilean Therapeutics' goal is to utilize its capabilities and platform to become a leader in developing novel breakthrough medicines to maximize the clinical benefit when treating hematologic and solid malignancies. For more information visit www.eileanther.com

Media Contact:
Amy Burd
CSO
[email protected] 

SOURCE Eilean Therapeutics

