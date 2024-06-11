Eilean Therapeutics Joins The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Groundbreaking Beat AML® Master Clinical Trial

Beat AML is transforming treatment for people with acute myeloid leukemia through a collaborative targeted treatment approach

New trial arm will evaluate lomonitinib, Eilean's precision therapy designed to address AML treatment resistance

DOVER, Del., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eilean Therapeutics AU Pty Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing best-in-class and first-in-class small molecule inhibitors to target escape mutations in hematologic and solid malignancies, has joined The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) in the groundbreaking collaborative Beat AML® Master Clinical Trial.

Eilean's investigational agent, lomonitinib (ZE46-0134) has been selected for a new trial arm for patients with FLT3 mutated relapsed/refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Lomonitinib is a highly potent and selective pan-FLT3/IRAK4 inhibitor that targets clinically relevant FLT3 mutations and putative escape pathways. Given the excellent safety profile (with no cytological changes) and ability to rapidly reach steady state, target engagement exposures in a healthy volunteer study, it is anticipated that lomonitinib will have a deeper response (i.e. more CR/CRh) and longer duration of response in R/R AML patients and eventually expand to be the best-in-class FLT3 inhibitor. This will be Beat AML's first phase 1 sub study, as well as its first precision medicine study in patients whose AML has relapsed or not responded to previous therapies.

"The Beat AML Master Trial provides a unique opportunity to contribute to the advancement of science in AML and evaluate the potential of lomonitinib in FLT3 mutated relapsed refractory AML," commented Iain Dukes, Chief Executive Officer of Eilean Therapeutics.

Beat AML® is among the first cancer clinical trials to be sponsored by a nonprofit. It brings together a broad global collaboration of the best and brightest clinicians, cancer centers, pharmaceutical companies, and operational and technology partners, all unified to fundamentally change the treatment approach to AML. The trial has generated impressive results, showing superior survival rates and better quality of life when patients receive targeted treatment matched to the genetic mutations or their blood cancer in place of standard-of-care chemotherapy treatment.

"This partnership with Eilean is exactly what LLS envisioned when we began the Beat AML trial," said Ashley Yocum, Ph.D., LLS executive research lead for Beat AML. "Working with partners like Eilean to evaluate their new and potentially breakthrough approaches to AML treatment in the Beat AML framework will speed the process of bringing new treatments to both newly diagnosed patients and those previously treated with other therapies."

About Lomonitinib

Lomonitinib is a highly potent and selective inhibitor of FLT3 ITD, TKD and other clinically relevant FLT3 mutations, as well as IRAK4. FLT3 mutations are the most frequently identified mutations in AML. There are two main mechanisms of resistance to FLT3 inhibitors: the FLT3-ITD-F691L mutation deemed the "gatekeeper" mutation that confers resistance to all currently approved FLT3 inhibitors and the activation of the IRAK4 escape pathway. Lomonitinib inhibits both resistance mechanisms.

About Eilean Therapeutics

Eilean Therapeutics, AU Pty Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company co-founded by OrbiMed, Torrey Pines Investment and Dr. John C. Byrd, focused on the discovery and development of best-in-class and first-in-class small molecule inhibitors that target escape mutations in hematologic and solid cancers. The company is utilizing a proprietary hybrid AI (Expert Systems Inc.), leveraging its key partners proprietary data, chem/bio tools, knowledge and expertise to choose highly valuable molecular mechanism of pathology, to rationally design, accelerate discovery and optimize development of best-in-class and first-in-class therapies. Eilean Therapeutics' goal is to utilize its capabilities and platform to become a leader in developing novel breakthrough medicines to maximize the clinical benefit when treating hematologic and solid malignancies. For more information visit www.eileanther.com.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease, and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

For additional information, visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

