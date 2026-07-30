Eileen, A Leading Last Mile Retail Intelligence Platform That Tells CPG Brands What Is Actually On Their Shelf, Generates Notable Initial Momentum with Latest Oversubscribed Pre-Seed Round, Revenue Growth of 105% in Q2, 35,000 + Active Shoppers Within Network Across All 50 States and New Platform Capabilities

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Eileen, a leading last mile retail intelligence platform that tells CPG brands what is actually on their shelf, is pleased to announce a series of notable initial milestones for the business, such as the recent close of an oversubscribed pre-seed round led by Top Shelf Ventures with strategic participation from DisPact Ventures, 105% revenue growth in Q2 alone and a database over 35,000 active shoppers in network across all 50 states.

Eileen Dashboard View

All of the recent wins come on the heels of Eileen launching a slew of new platform capabilities, including gamified mobile capture, proprietary computer vision models, real-time competitive benchmarking and authorization SKU gap detection.

"Doubling our revenue in a quarter tells us the pain is universal and nobody was serving it. Brands were being asked to choose between an enterprise contract they couldn't afford and flying blind. With Eileen, the brand knows there's a problem before the distributor does, and often before the store does," states Jordan Karcher, Founder & CEO, Eileen.

Karcher grew up in beverage alcohol, his father ran Charmer Sunbelt houses, now Breakthru Beverage, and went on to Korbel Champagne Cellars and William Grant & Sons before founding and selling Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co. As a founder scaling into national retail, he found no tool that could answer the one question that mattered: what is on my shelf right now? He built Eileen to answer it.

Eileen's network of 30,000+ everyday shoppers captures photo-verified, GPS-timestamped store data on demand, covering inventory, pricing, placement, and display compliance. Results come back in two to five days, with no contract and no minimum for as low as $5/store.

Brands send a store list and SKUs; independent shoppers deploy through a mobile app, and every submission is geo-fenced, time-stamped, computer-vision verified, and human-enriched before the brand sees it.

The Campaign Hub surfaces out-of-stocks, missing SKUs, price variance, facings, promotional compliance, and competitive benchmarking by store, chain, and region. Reports and insights are shared in a collaborative format, photos and timestamps included, so brands and distributor partners work from the same evidence.

Brands of all sizes leveraging Eileen's capabilities are seeing tremendous impact.

In a recent real-time case study, Eileen was able to successfully surface 19 authorization gaps in a single state for emerging RTD cocktail brand, The Original Southside, in Whole Foods, in which there were SKUs the brand was authorized to sell that were not on the shelf.

Meredith Mills-Merritt, Founder of The Original Southside, states, "Just looking at Whole Foods California alone - we had 19 authorization gaps. We brought this discrepancy up to our buyer which helped trigger a 117-case reorder for us."

To learn more visit www.shopwitheileen.com.

About Eileen

Eileen is a retail intelligence platform that gives CPG brands real-time visibility into what is actually on their shelf. Through a network of more than 30,000 everyday shoppers and a proprietary computer vision layer, Eileen delivers GPS-timestamped store audits inventory, pricing, placement, display compliance, and competitive context, in as little as 24 hours, with no contracts or minimums. Founded by beverage-alcohol operator and CPG founder Jordan Karcher, Eileen is a fully remote company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Know thy shelf.

Company Contact

Jordan Karcher

Founder & CEO

Eileen

[email protected]

412-889-2381

Media Contact

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SOURCE Eileen Inc.