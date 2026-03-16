Eileen Inc. Secures $1M Pre-Seed to Scale AI-Driven Retail Execution Platform

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Next-gen retail technology platform, Eileen Inc., announced it has closed a $1 million pre-seed funding round. The funding round was led by Top Shelf Ventures. The capital will be used to scale the company's retail insights and execution platform, which bridges the gap between real time store insights and operational execution for CPG brands of all sizes.

Eileen Inc. data info flow infographic

Eileen's core innovation is its Performance Hub, a centralized platform that integrates store level data captured by its own network of "Shoppers", paired with AI-driven analytics to act upon data on-the-ground at scale.

"Retail execution is the single most critical, and often most broken, part of the CPG story," said Jordan Karcher, Founder and CEO of Eileen Inc. "Brands spend billions on marketing and distribution, only to lose at the shelf because they have no visibility into what's truly happening in-store. We built Eileen to give brands an on-demand, real-time view of the shelf at a fraction of the cost of legacy solutions. "

The company plans to use the new capital to:

Scale the AI Infrastructure

Expand Technical Talent

Accelerate Go-to-Market Strategy

"Eileen is solving a massive, persistent problem with an elegant and scalable solution," said Jason Sherman, Managing Partner at Top Shelf Ventures. "The CPG industry loses billions of dollars every year to out-of-stocks and poor shelf execution, and the existing tools to address this are expensive, slow, and inaccessible to most brands. Eileen flips that model entirely by delivering real-time, photo-verified shelf data at a fraction of the cost. We believe Eileen has the potential to become the definitive data layer for retail execution intelligence, and we are thrilled to partner with Jordan and his team."

About Eileen Inc.

Eileen Inc. provides a high-performance retail execution engine designed for the modern brand. By combining AI-driven prescriptive analytics with a seamless Performance Hub, Eileen helps brands instantly bridge the gap between store floor insights and operational execution.

About Top Shelf Ventures

Top Shelf Ventures is a venture capital firm that invests in the best early-stage brands and technologies across the CPG and vice categories including alcohol, nicotine, cannabis-adjacent beverages, and the technologies that support them. The firm leverages deep domain expertise and an extensive industry network to identify breakout opportunities and add meaningful value post-investment.

Visit us at: shopwitheileen.com

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Eileen Inc.