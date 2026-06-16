Eileen Secures Strategic Investment from DisPact Ventures to Scale Retail Execution Platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eileen Inc., a next-generation retail technology platform, today announced a strategic investment from DisPact Ventures, a venture capital firm that backs disruptive brands and technologies across the consumer landscape, extending the company's previously announced pre-seed round. The investment comes just months after Eileen's $1 million pre-seed led by Top Shelf Ventures and will accelerate the expansion of its retail insights and execution platform, which bridges the gap between real-time store insights and operational execution for Bev Alc and CPG brands of all sizes.

Eileen's core innovation is its Performance Hub, a centralized platform that integrates store-level data captured by its own network of "Shoppers," paired with AI-driven analytics to act on that data on-the-ground at scale.

Since launching in January, Eileen has scaled quickly. The platform now serves over 70 brands across 49 states, supported by a network of 25,000+ Shoppers who have captured insights from over 90 retail banners and 5,600 unique stores. The rapid adoption underscores growing demand from consumer brands for faster, more affordable visibility into retail execution and in-store performance.

"Brands lose at the shelf because they can't see the shelf," said Jordan Karcher, Founder and CEO of Eileen Inc. "Our pre-seed proved there's real demand for changing that. DisPact has built consumer brands that live or die at retail, and their partnership lets us expand the quality and availability of real-time, photo-verified shelf data to the brands that need it most, at a price they can actually afford."

The company plans to use the new capital to:

Scale the AI infrastructure

Expand technical talent

Accelerate go-to-market strategy

"Retail execution remains one of the largest blind spots in consumer products. Brands invest millions driving demand, only to lose sales because products aren't on the shelf, displays aren't built, or inventory issues go unnoticed. Eileen is solving that problem with a scalable, technology-driven approach that delivers real-time visibility and actionable intelligence at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. As operators and investors in consumer brands, we've experienced these challenges firsthand, and we're excited to partner with Jordan and his team as they build what we believe can become the category-defining platform for retail execution and in-store intelligence." said Andrew Merinoff, Founder and Managing Partner of DisPact Ventures.

About Eileen Inc.

Eileen Inc. provides a high-performance retail execution engine designed for the modern brand. By combining AI-driven analytics with a seamless Performance Hub, Eileen helps brands instantly bridge the gap between store-floor insights and operational execution.

About DisPact Ventures

DisPact Ventures is a venture capital firm founded by entrepreneur and investor Andrew Merinoff that partners with next-generation founders across consumer products, hospitality, technology, and retail. DisPact combines strategic capital with hands-on operating expertise, helping founders accelerate growth through access to industry relationships, distribution networks, retail partnerships, and experienced operators. Portfolio companies include SevenRooms, The Finnish Long Drink, Chinola Fresh Fruit Liqueurs, Coconut Cartel, SipMargs, Empirical Spirits, and other emerging consumer and technology businesses operating around the world.

Media Contact:



Jordan Karcher

[email protected]

SOURCE Eileen Inc.