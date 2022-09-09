Eileen A. Zhivago, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

WESTFIELD, N.J., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eileen A. Zhivago, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Psychiatrist and in acknowledgment of her outstanding work at Cohesive Health and Wellness. Dr. Zhivago is the Founder and Psychiatrist at Cohesive Health and Wellness.

Eileen Zhivago

She treats patients of all ages at her office locations in Allendale and Westfield, NJ. As a double board-certified Psychiatrist, Dr. Zhivago works with kids and their families to understand and treat family issues and mental health issues. Her approach to treatment is modern while also conservative. She strives to listen carefully to each patient to ensure the most favorable outcome possible.

Inspired by her grandfather, who was a Physician in Europe, Dr. Zhivago wanted to help people, too. After practicing medicine since 2014, she started her own practice, Cohesive Health, and Wellness, in 2019. She treats both children and adults and often takes a family-centered approach to healthcare.

Dr. Zhivago attended school in Romania, her grandmother's native country, to obtain her college education. She graduated with a Medical degree from Victor Babes University of Medicine and Pharmacy. Subsequently, she returned to America to complete a Psychiatry residency at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, where she also served as Chief Resident. Dr. Zhivago then pursued her fellowship training in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Mount Sinai-St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital Center, in New York, NY. She holds board certifications in Psychiatry and Child & Adolescent Psychiatry through the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN). The ABPN is a nonprofit which certifies doctors in the specialties of Psychiatry and Neurology who attain the necessary education and training in these fields.

As she looks to the future, the doctor plans to expand her operations and continue to remove the stigma regarding mental health issues and treatments. She says, "I'm a huge believer in reducing the stigma of mental health — there's no shame in walking into a doctor's office to get a strep test when you're feeling under the weather, and the same should apply when seeking help to improve yourself emotionally and psychologically."

In other aspects of her work, Dr. Zhivago works as a Clinical Assistant Professor at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. She also teaches as a Clinical Instructor at Mount Sinai Hospital Center.

The doctor is an active member of the American Psychiatric Association and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. She has been involved with scientific research work, which has been published in the Journal of Neuropsychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences and the American Journal of Psychiatry Residents Journal. Dr. Zhivago has also given presentations at the American Psychiatric Association, the American Medical Association, and the Institute of Psychiatric Services. Awarded for her success, Dr. Zhivago was named among New Jersey's Favorite Kids' Docs in 2020.

In her spare time, Dr. Zhivago enjoys traveling, skiing, snowboarding, and cooking.

