Eileen Cardet's new book "Urano" is an intriguing novel about weighing life decisions, taking chances, and living out one's destiny.

Cardet writes, "Taboos, addictions, shadows... at the same time, three friends begin to question their own lives, their marriages, their sexual preferences, their values. Pursue your happiness honestly or follow the mandates of society? Courage or comfort? This fictional novel is based on real life stories where the sexual prevails and is intertwined in a social denunciation. What governs the destiny of the human being? Life decisions, the stars, a celestial plan or just chance? Something happened in the lives of these women that was inevitably going to break with what was not working. Spread your wings, jump off the cliff and fly high or crash..."

Published by Page Publishing, Eileen Cardet's engrossing work brings an exciting fiction inspired by reality in this modern world. This novel is an excellent read for everyone as they discover how these three friends pursue their destinies and write their futures.

Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase "Urano" at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1573306/Eileen_Cardet.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

