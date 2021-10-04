Eileen Sebold Joins Cantor Fitzgerald Asset Management as Head of Distribution

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors, L.P. ("CFIA"), a subsidiary of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. providing investment and advisory solutions to global investors, today announced that Eileen Sebold has joined the Firm as CFIA's new Head of Distribution, based in New York.

Michael Millard, Cantor Fitzgerald Global Head of Asset Management, commented "Eileen will bring a wealth of key relationships to the firm and will be instrumental to our innovative strategy of continuing to grow our asset management business."

Eileen previously served as Head of Intermediary Relationships at Easterly Partners. Prior to joining Easterly, Eileen was the Head of National Accounts for William Blair Investment Management, where she increased revenue and productivity among the firm's largest key strategic relationships. Eileen also held National Accounts and Senior Relationship positions at New York Life/Mainstay Investments, J.P. Morgan Asset Management and AllianceBernstein. Eileen earned her B.A. from Loyola University and her M.B.A. from Dowling College. She is a Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA) and a member of the Investments & Wealth Institute.

About Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald, with over 12,000 employees, is a leading global financial services group at the forefront of financial and technological innovation and has been a proven and resilient leader for over 75 years. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is a preeminent investment bank serving more than 5,000 institutional clients around the world, recognized for its strengths in fixed income and equity capital markets, investment banking, SPAC underwriting and PIPE placements, prime brokerage, and commercial real estate and for its global distribution platform. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is one of the 24 primary dealers authorized to transact business with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Cantor Fitzgerald is a leading SPAC sponsor, having completed multiple initial public offerings and announced multiple business combinations through its CF Acquisition platform. For more information, please visit: www.cantor.com.

