Eileen Vidrine, Chief Data Officer at United States Department of the Air Force, Named U.S. 2021 "Chief Data Officer of the Year" by CDO Club

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eileen Vidrine, Chief Data Officer at The United States Department of the Air Force, was recognized today as the U.S. 2021 "Chief Data Officer of the Year" by the CDO Club , the world's largest community of C-suite digital, data, and analytics leaders.

Ms. Vidrine was presented with the award today by David Mathison, CEO at the CDO Club/CDO Summit at the IBM CDO/CTO Summit on "Quantum Computing," the sixth and final IBM CDO/CTO Summit of 2021.

Eileen Vidrine

"Eileen Vidrine has been entrusted with managing mission-critical data in very demanding, trusted, and secure environments, from the United States Department of the Air Force, to the U.S. Department of Defense, and in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. In all cases, Ms. Vidrine has proven herself to be a selfless leader with her teams, a trusted colleague to her peers, and a collegial contributor to the CDO community. Therefore I am delighted and honored to name Eileen Vidrine as the U.S. 2021 Chief Data Officer of the Year;" Mathison said.

Eileen Vidrine joined the United States Department of the Air Force as Chief Data Officer in June 2018. From 2017-2018, Ms. Vidrine worked at the Executive Office to the President/Office of Administration in Washington D.C. From 2017-2018 she was nominated by the United States Department of Defense as a White House Leadership Fellow, and selected as a member of the White House Leadership Development Program, designed to strengthen enterprise-wide management skills of emerging executive leaders in the career civil service.

Eileen previously worked at the Department of Defense where she was Chief of Staff in the Human Capital Management Office from 2014-2016, having joined in 2012 as DoD's IC Enterprise Architect. From 2006-2012 she worked in various roles in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence including Chief of Staff and Assistant Director of National Intelligence for Human Capital; Enterprise Learning Technologies Program Manager; and Senior Strategist, Office of the Chief Information Officer.

From 2002–2006, Eileen worked for the Defense Intelligence Agency as Director, Center of Educational Technologies at the National Defense Intelligence College. Vidrine previously served as Assistant Professor, Information Systems at Northern Virginia Community College from 1999 to 2002. From 1997-1999, she was the Senior Program Manager at Carney Interactive, and was a Transportation/Acquisition Officer for the US Army for 10 years, from 1986 to 1996.

Ms. Vidrine earned her Master of Science degree in Systems Management from the University of Southern California in 1993, and received her Bachelor's degree from Ithaca College in 1985.

Previous U.S. Chief Data Officer of the Year award winners include Mona Siddiqui, Senior Vice President at Humana (2020); Linda Avery, the Chief Data Officer at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (2019); Dr. Anthony Scriffignano, the Chief Data Scientist at Dun & Bradstreet (2018); Dr. Inderpal Bhandari, Chief Data Officer at IBM (2017); and Dr. D.J. Patil, former Chief Data Scientist at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (2016). In 2017, the CDO Club named Lauren Sager Weinstein the UK Chief Data Officer of the Year; and the Australian Chief Data Officer of the Year award to Simon Bligh, CEO of illion ANZ.

About the CDO Club

The CDO Club is the world's first, largest, and most powerful community of C-suite digital, data, analytics, and cyber-security leaders. Our members receive access to advisory services, breaking news, original research, career development support, networking opportunities, and inspirational events such as the CDO Summit. Our high-impact services are designed to help CDOs improve their capabilities, strengthen their professional networks, openly share insights and strategies, and collaboratively identify the tools essential to help them succeed in navigating today's rapidly evolving, highly competitive and complex online environment. More: http://CDOClub.com .

About the CDO Summit

The CDO Summit addresses the challenges and opportunities arising from big data, the cloud, digital disruption, social media, and mobile media. More: CDOSummit.com .

